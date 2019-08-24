Liverpool vs Arsenal reaction: Jurgen Klopp beaming, David Luiz questions penalty decision

Jurgen Klopp was beaming with Liverpool's performance

Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool's "power, energy, greed and passion" in the win over Arsenal while David Luiz questioned whether his shirt pull was a penalty.

Liverpool moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League as Joel Matip's header late in the first half gave the home side the lead before Mohamed Salah took the game away from the Gunners with two goals early in the second period.

Klopp was delighted with the level his side played at in the 3-1 win so early in the season.

3:36 David Luiz explained in detail why he believes the decision to award a penalty against him for a shirt pull on Mohamed Salah was unfair and open to interpretation David Luiz explained in detail why he believes the decision to award a penalty against him for a shirt pull on Mohamed Salah was unfair and open to interpretation

"We were full of power, energy and greed, passion - all what you need to have against a good team like Arsenal," he told Sky Sports.

"We were surprised by the system they played and we adapted pretty well to that.

"We were a bit too greedy and didn't split the runs a bit, which we talked about, but overall we were really in charge of the game.

"We should have kept the ball better because they did not attack us really.

"But we are not Disneyland so that we have to excite everybody in each second of the game. It was intense, and yes our decision-making could be better.

"The boys, though, did what we wanted them to do, and scored wonderful goals.

"The work rate of the boys was just exceptional. Our identity is intensity and that is how the boys showed up today."

Luiz questions penalty call

Jurgen Klopp was beaming with Liverpool's performance Jurgen Klopp was beaming with Liverpool's performance

The result was still in the balance at the break with Arsenal just 1-0 down but that changed when David Luiz pulled Salah back to prevent him latching onto Roberto Firmino's clever through-ball.

Luiz felt the tug on Salah's shirt wasn't enough to merit a penalty being awarded.

He told Sky Sports: "It was a reflex. I didn't use any power - I ask Mo Mo (Salah) and he said he didn't feel anything, that's why he didn't go down to the floor.

"But now we have VAR, you can't see the power and it's difficult for the referees. He saw the shirt being pulled, I can't complain, it is difficult for them. If you play with an extra large shirt it could be a penalty every time. It's interpretation. If you pull someone with power and you change their trail to the ball it's different. It was just a reflex.

"He gave me a yellow card and I couldn't make a foul on Salah for the third goal and put my team in trouble. My game was more difficult after that."

B'mouth vs Man City Live on

Carragher: Gulf in class

After watching Manchester City dominate Tottenham last weekend and Liverpool doing the same to Arsenal, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher thinks the top two are playing on a different level to the four other 'big six' clubs.

He said: "I think Arsenal did really well in the first half. They managed to withstand the opening 10-15 minutes but that blitz Liverpool put on in the second half, Arsenal couldn't cope.

"It showed how far ahead Manchester City and Liverpool are. The fact that two of their biggest rivals have come to their ground and were outplayed. It looks like there is still that gulf as there was last season between the top two and the rest of the top six."

2:44 Watch highlights from Liverpool's 3-1 win over Arsenal in the Premier League Watch highlights from Liverpool's 3-1 win over Arsenal in the Premier League

Nev's praise for Arsenal

Gary Neville hasn't held back in previous seasons regarding his views on Arsenal's lacklustre performances at Anfield - but was full of praise here for their endeavour this time around.

"This performance today from Arsenal will win a lot of away games this season," he said on commentary.

"The diamond was a big ask. It had an element of risk involved. They have a 4-3-3 now and you wonder what they might have done with that from the start.

"I've seen things today that l quite like from Arsenal. They are playing against a brilliant team. But from an Arsenal point of view, we are talking about building block by block and I don't mind what I've seen.

"They've left it all out of the pitch today."

WATCH: Carragher irked by groundsman!

0:25 Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville were left a little bemused by Liverpool's groundsman, as they tried to give their thoughts on Arsenal's defeat at Anfield. Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville were left a little bemused by Liverpool's groundsman, as they tried to give their thoughts on Arsenal's defeat at Anfield.

Arsenal boss Emery felt the second goal was key. He said on Sky Sports: "We worked hard in defence, but we need to take space for the transition and we did that and had chances to score.

4:23 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised his sides brilliant and passionate display against Arsenal as they ran out 3-1 winners at Anfield Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised his sides brilliant and passionate display against Arsenal as they ran out 3-1 winners at Anfield

"We did not want to defend deep, but we still had possibility to take our moments to score.

"Maybe the best chance of the first half for us was with Pepe, but the key was the second goal, which was a very soft penalty, I think it is not enough [to be given] for that holding."