Euro papers: Barcelona to hold last-ditch Neymar talks with PSG

With under a week remaining for clubs in Spain, Italy, Germany and France to sign players, the European transfer window is once again hotting up.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to scour the European press and bring you all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Spain

Barcelona representatives have flown to Paris to hold last-ditch talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a deal for Neymar. Barca want to take the Brazilian on loan and pay £155m to sign him permanently next summer. (RAC1)

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have been told Neymar will only move to the Bernabeu if Vinicius Junior is included in any deal. (AS)

Barcelona are prepared to sell Ivan Rakitic before the transfer window closes. PSG would be the most likely destination for the Croatian if he is to leave the Nou Camp. (AS)

Zinedine Zidane's selection decisions have been greeted with surprise by the Real Madrid hierarchy. Zidane decided against starting any of the club's summer signings in the 1-1 draw to Real Valladolid. (Marca)

Celta Vigo winger Pione Sisto is set to join Torino on loan. The Dane turned down a move to Aston Villa earlier this summer. (Marca)

Italy

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has reiterated Mauro Icardi has no future at the club and a deal is expected to be struck with Juventus for the Argentine before the transfer window closes. (Tuttosport)

Roma have submitted an offer for Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga. The 22-year-old left Chelsea last summer but the Blues included a buyback option in the deal. However, it can't be triggered until 2020 due to the club's transfer ban. (Il Romanista)

France

Tottenham full-back Serge Aurier is wanted by AC Milan. The Serie A side are unlikely to match Spurs' £25m asking price, though. (SoccerLink)

Franck Kessie's salary demands could scupper a move to Monaco, who are prepared to pay £23m for the AC Milan midfielder. (RMC)

If Monaco are unable to sign Kessie they will turn to Tiemoue Bakayoko and Chelsea are now prepared to let the midfielder return to the Ligue 1 club on loan despite their lack of European football. (RMC)

Nice are expected to announce the signings of Kasper Dolberg, Stanley N'Soki, Alexis Claude-Maurice and Adam Ounas after the club were bought by British petrochemicals company Ineos. (Nice-Matin)

Germany

PSG will make a move for Borussia Dortmund full-back Raphael Guerreiro, but only if Neymar or Julian Draxler leaves the club. (Bild)

Portugal

Jorge Mendes is conducting talks between Sporting and Real Madrid over a potential £65m deal for Bruno Fernandes, who would be signed as an alternative to Paul Pogba. (Correio da Manha)