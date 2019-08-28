Zinedine Zidane hasn't given up on Paul Pogba moving to Real Madrid - European Paper Talk

Paul Pogba is still wanted by Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, according to reports

The end of the European transfer window is in sight and there are still several high-profile deals to be completed before September 2.

Spain

Zinedine Zidane hasn't given up hope of Paul Pogba arriving at Real Madrid before the transfer window closes. Zidane is fixated on the Manchester United midfielder and has quashed deals for Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek. (Marca)

Barcelona director Javier Bordas believes the Liga side have made progress in their attempt to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain. "There's still no deal but we're negotiating and we're closer," he said. (Marca)

The key to Neymar's return could be Ousmane Dembele. PSG turned down an offer of £155m to be paid over two instalments from Barcelona and will instead demand the French winger is included as part of any deal. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Sociedad and Arsenal remain in talks over a deal for Nacho Monreal but it has yet to be struck. The left-back has agreed a two-year contract with the Spanish club, however. (Mundo Deportivo)

Former Liverpool target Munas Dabbur is set to leave Sevilla without playing a single minute of football for the club. The striker was signed from Red Bull Salzburg in January but only joined the Liga side in June. Two months on and he is set to join Bordeaux. (AS)

Atletico Madrid striker Nikola Kalinic is set to join Roma. The Croatian will be a replacement for Patrik Schick, who is expected to join RB Leipzig on a season-long loan. (AS)

Italy

Manchester United and Inter Milan have finally agreed terms over Alexis Sanchez's loan move. The Serie A side will pay around a quarter of the Chilean's salary but will not have an option to buy next summer. (Sky Italia)

AC Milan have reignited their interest in Gremio winger Everton, who was linked with a move to Arsenal earlier this summer. The Brazilian impressed at this summer's Copa America and would cost around £35m. (Sky Italia)

Lazio are prepared to offer Sergej Milinkovic-Savic a new contract amid interest from Manchester United and Inter. The Serbian's current deal expires in the summer of 2023. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Roma are prepared to make another offer for Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren after the Italian side were unable to strike a deal with Juventus for Daniele Rugani. (Corriere dello Sport)

Napoli are expected to complete the signing of Fernando Llorente in the coming days. The Spaniard is available on a free transfer and was also courted by Inter and Manchester United. (Corriere dello Sport)

Inter chairman Steven Zhang and the club's CEO Beppe Marotta met with Mauro Icardi this week to reiterate the striker has no future at San Siro. Juventus remain interested in the Argentine but will not match Inter's £55m asking price. (Tuttosport)

France

New Nice president Bob Ratcliffe has confirmed Patrick Vieira's role as manager is safe after Ineos Football completed their takeover. "He will be very important to our project and the way he works with young players is very interesting," Ratcliffe said. (L'Equipe)

Nantes are interested in DC United star Luciano Acosta. The Argentine was wanted by Paris Saint-Germain earlier this year and was linked with Manchester United after Wayne Rooney said the midfielder was one of the best players he'd lined up alongside. (France Football)

Germany

After a move to Bayern Munich failed to materialise, RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner is prepared to leave German football next summer for a club with ambitions of winning the Champions League. (Sport Bild)

Holland

Brighton striker Jurgen Locadia is set join Bundesliga side Hoffenheim on loan. The 25-year-old, who was signed for £15m from PSV Eindhoven, has scored just six goals for the Seagulls. (AD)