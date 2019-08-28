Wayne Rooney issues statement calling newspaper article 'a smear'

Wayne Rooney will join Derby as a player coach in January from DC United

Wayne Rooney has responded to a newspaper article picturing him alongside a woman in a team hotel lobby, claiming "the whole story was a smear" against him.

Rooney, who will join Derby as a player coach in January from DC United in the United States, took to Twitter to issue a statement after the story ran in print on Sunday.

"The Sun this week ran a front page story making it look like I took a girl back to my team hotel," he posted. "They know that it's not true and that I did not. They are using mine and my family's name to sell papers.

"Nothing happened between me and any girl on that night in Vancouver. I did not enter the lift alone with the girl pictured in the hotel foyer.

"The girl pictured in the club was simply one of many who innocently asked for autographs and pictures.

The Sun - Enough is enough pic.twitter.com/lCICTdwfwt — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) August 28, 2019

"The photographs published by The Sun were taken by a freelance photographer who followed me and team-mates to take long range shots, without our knowledge or permission.

"The pictures sold to the newspaper were selected and edited to create a sensational and completely untrue story about me.

"This whole story was a smear against me. It is damaging to my family and not something I am prepared to put up with."