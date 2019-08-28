Alexis Sanchez arrives in Italy to seal Inter Milan loan move

Alexis Sanchez has agreed to move to Inter Milan on loan

Alexis Sanchez has arrived in Italy to seal his season-long loan move from Manchester United to Inter Milan.

The Chile forward will undergo his medical on Wednesday evening, according to Sky in Italy, before sealing his departure for the San Siro.

Inter will pay around £4.5m of Sanchez's salary, but will not have an option to buy the 30-year-old as part of the deal.

Sanchez has scored just five goals since joining United in January 2018

Sanchez impressed in Chile's Copa America campaign this summer, but is yet to feature for United this season after suffering an injury during the third-place play-off.

He did play in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Sheffield United as he continues his rehabilitation.

Inter already signed Romelu Lukaku from United for a fee of around £73m earlier this month.

Sanchez's imminent departure will leave United with just Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and 17-year-old Mason Greenwood as striking options for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to call upon.

United could be without Martial for a period of time after he suffered a thigh injury in their 2-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

'The constant throughout Sanchez's career prior to joining Manchester United was that wherever he played he was more of a scorer than a creator. Although his positioning at Arsenal might have seemed similar to the role that he was asked to play at Old Trafford, where he swiftly displaced the in-form Anthony Martial, the chemistry was very different.

'Even when deployed out wide at Arsenal, Sanchez often had Olivier Giroud ahead of him with Mesut Ozil as the playmaker. He could not have hoped for two more selfless team-mates. At United, only Juan Mata fitted that bill. Romelu Lukaku was the striker, with Sanchez expected to add the creativity, despite being someone who relies on it from others.'

Read the feature in full.

