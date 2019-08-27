Premier League Power Rankings: Norwich striker Teemu Pukki top again

Sky Sports and Budweiser, the official beer of the Premier League, have teamed up to bring you the weekly Power Rankings.

Norwich striker Teemu Pukki has retained his place at the Power Rankings' summit after the 29-year-old assisted Todd Cantwell and scored his fifth goal in three Premier League games this season during the 3-2 defeat to Chelsea.

Manchester CIty's Raheem Sterling sealed a 3-1 win at Bournemouth to land runner-up spot for a second week running, after team-mate Sergio Aguero (No 4) scored either side of the break.

Ashley Barnes (No 3) also kept his place in the chart after maintaining his three-game goal streak - breaking the deadlock in Burnley's 1-1 draw at Wolves.

Mason Mount (No 5) boosted his chances of an England call-up this week with another stellar display during Chelsea's win at Carrow Road - restoring the Blues' lead in the 17th minute.

Kevin De Bruyne was involved in Sergio Aguero's opener at Bournemouth and slipped one place in the chart this week

Mohamed Salah (No 6) broke his duck during Liverpool's scintillating display against Arsenal, converting from 12 yards after David Luiz had pulled his shirt and, 10 minutes later, breaking through the Gunners' defence to secure a 3-1 win.

Bournemouth's Harry Wilson (No 7) maintained his ascent up the chart with another long-range stunner against Manchester City - having scored the matchwinner from distance on his debut against Aston Villa the previous week.

Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu (No 9) excelled in the stats during the win at Sheffield United, while West Ham's record signing Sebastien Haller (No 10) opened his account with two finely-taken goals in the 2-1 victory at Watford.

Below we present each club's form player in the rankings, with England quintet Mount, Sterling, Nathan Redmond, Jack O'Connell and Andre Gray flying high ahead of Gareth Southgate's squad announcement on Thursday.