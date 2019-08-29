Matt Ritchie injury leaves Steve Bruce fuming at 'horror challenge' by Hamza Choudhury

0:35 Watch Steve Bruce's reaction and the tackle that left Matt Ritchie's leg 'in a mess' according to the Newcastle manager. Watch Steve Bruce's reaction and the tackle that left Matt Ritchie's leg 'in a mess' according to the Newcastle manager.

Steve Bruce fumed at a "horror challenge" on Matt Ritchie in Newcastle's Carabao Cup second-round loss to Leicester, which left the player's leg "in a mess."

The Magpies were knocked out of the competition on penalties at St James' Park, but for Bruce the game was overshadowed by a potentially serious injury when Ritchie was fouled by Leicester's Hamza Choudhury, which he said left him fearing for the midfielder.

Ritchie was forced off by the challenge and looks likely to miss Saturday's Premier League game with Watford, after Bruce revealed he required three stitches in his leg.

"The mess Matt Ritchie's in - it was horror challenge when I see the mess on his leg," Bruce said. "I don't want players sent off but when it's horror challenges, it isn't good."

Leicester were 4-2 winners on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time on Wednesday night, and will travel to Luton in the third round of the Carabao Cup.