Carabao Cup third-round draw: Man City at Preston while Liverpool travel to MK Dons
Portsmouth to face Southampton in derby and Colchester drawn at home to Tottenham, with Man Utd set to host Rochdale
Last Updated: 28/08/19 10:21pm
Carabao Cup holders Manchester City will be away at Preston when they make their bow in the competition this year.
Liverpool will travel to League One MK Dons, while Manchester United are to welcome Rochdale to Old Trafford.
More to follow ...
Third-round draw:
Wolves vs Reading
Oxford vs West Ham
Watford vs Swansea
Brighton vs Aston Villa
Sheffield United vs Sunderland
Colchester United vs Tottenham
Portsmouth vs Southampton
Burton Albion vs Bournemouth
Preston North End vs Manchester City
MK Dons vs Liverpool
Manchester United vs Rochdale
Luton vs Leicester City
Chelsea vs Grimsby or Macclesfield
Sheffield Wednesday vs Everton
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
Crawley Town vs Stoke City