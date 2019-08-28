Carabao Cup News

More from Football

Carabao Cup third-round draw: Man City at Preston while Liverpool travel to MK Dons

Portsmouth to face Southampton in derby and Colchester drawn at home to Tottenham, with Man Utd set to host Rochdale

Last Updated: 28/08/19 10:21pm

Carabao Cup holders Manchester City will be away at Preston when they make their bow in the competition this year.

Liverpool will travel to League One MK Dons, while Manchester United are to welcome Rochdale to Old Trafford.

More to follow ...

Third-round draw:

Wolves vs Reading

Oxford vs West Ham

Watford vs Swansea

Brighton vs Aston Villa

Sheffield United vs Sunderland

Colchester United vs Tottenham

Portsmouth vs Southampton

Burton Albion vs Bournemouth

Preston North End vs Manchester City

MK Dons vs Liverpool

Manchester United vs Rochdale

Luton vs Leicester City

Chelsea vs Grimsby or Macclesfield

Sheffield Wednesday vs Everton

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Crawley Town vs Stoke City

