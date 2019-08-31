Jones Knows betting column: Time to Get Lucky with Norwich and Rochdale

Jones Knows is backing Norwich to score twice at West Ham

Has anyone got any luck to spare? Daft Punk? Pharrell Williams? Surely it's my time to get lucky.

You - yes, you - have been on my mind this week as I've contemplated ways to try and get this tipping service off the floor after a barren first few weeks of results. A little bit of luck and we'll make it through the night. Keep the faith.

While looking for betting angles this weekend perched in a coffee house, I witnessed my big opportunity of getting lucky. It was a missed one. A couple and their young son were walking down the high street when...plop, seagull dumps its load on dad.

My first thought was 'chuck some over here pal, I'm on a losing streak' - unfortunately, none deflected my way.

Sympathy was flowing in his direction from my end but the wife and child were howling with laughter, even pointing at the misfortune of their supposed loved one. "It's not funny, Karen," raged the man repeatedly in a thick Scottish accent, who was by now topless in the street after removing the stained shirt in a fit of panic. His head had gone but I was envious of his lucky break.

He marched off from his family, presumably to get hosed down somewhere. They followed in behind, Karen now in tears of laughter.

If you're out there seagull man, I would have gladly taken the seagull bullet for you. And can you tell me what football teams will win this weekend?

Remember, whatever I tip, I back. We are in this together, comrades. Do check out the Profit & Loss record for full clarity on the results. Current returns are: -10 pts.

Dim the lights, it's time to see if Jones Knows....

2pts on Norwich to score two or more goals vs West Ham & Rochdale to avoid defeat at Southend: 5/2 double

My eyes are firmly fixed on the London Stadium on Saturday. West Ham host this season's potential surprise package Norwich City, who are very well equipped to give the wobbly West Ham defence the wobbles.

Daniel Farke's side scored 42 goals on the road last season and looked dangerous in their seasonal opener on the road against Liverpool. Goals are likely to flow at both ends of their matches this season and I'm happy to play them to score two or more at West Ham.

The second part of the double is based around the troubles at Southend. They've put together a quite horrendous start to the season and all is seemingly not well in the dressing room. Manager Kevin Bond was reportedly facing the axe in midweek but the hierarchy have seemingly given him one more game to try and spark his side into life. The locals aren't happy either which makes life harder for the players. Rochdale are no great shakes but they have enough to Roots Hall with something. A draw or win will do for us.

