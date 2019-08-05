Jones Knows: P&L records
Last Updated: 05/08/19 8:03pm
2pts on Luton to beat Middlesbrough (9/5 with Sky Bet) Result: 3-3 (LOSS)
1pt on Stoke to beat QPR (4/5 with Sky Bet) Result 1-2 (LOSS)
Current P&L = -3
Ante-post selections:
1pt: Manchester City & Tottenham straight forecast 5/1 with Sky Bet
2pts EW: Jamie Vardy top goalscorer 16/1 with Sky Bet
2pts: Burnley to be relegated 2/1 with Sky Bet
1pt: Leicester to finish top six 4/1 with Sky Bet
2pts: Nathan Redmond to be Southampton top scorer 7/2 with Sky Bet
1pt: Jack Grealish to make England Euro 2020 squad 11/4 with Sky Bet