News News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

Jones Knows: P&L records

Last Updated: 05/08/19 8:03pm

2pts on Luton to beat Middlesbrough (9/5 with Sky Bet) Result: 3-3 (LOSS)

1pt on Stoke to beat QPR (4/5 with Sky Bet) Result 1-2 (LOSS)

Current P&L = -3

Ante-post selections:

1pt: Manchester City & Tottenham straight forecast 5/1 with Sky Bet

2pts EW: Jamie Vardy top goalscorer 16/1 with Sky Bet

2pts: Burnley to be relegated 2/1 with Sky Bet

1pt: Leicester to finish top six 4/1 with Sky Bet

2pts: Nathan Redmond to be Southampton top scorer 7/2 with Sky Bet

1pt: Jack Grealish to make England Euro 2020 squad 11/4 with Sky Bet

Soccer Saturday Super 6 is Back

FREE TO PLAY: £2m jackpot if £2m Players Enter

Trending

©2019 Sky UK