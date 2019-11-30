Heung-Min Son to shine for Jose Mourinho's Tottenham - Jones Knows betting column

Jones Knows thinks Heung-Min Son can find the net this weekend

"It's not good for our kids, teenagers, to show them that just the winner is perfect. In football, we want to win. The other is a disaster. It is not. That's why I said to the players relax, do our job, we will see in January what happens."

Is there anything Pep Guardiola can't do. Genius football manager. Fashion icon. Deep-thinking philosopher.

His words hit home for me this week as I dealt with MK Dons throwing away a half-time 2-0 lead against Rotherham to scupper the Jones Knows double. Rage was flowing through my veins at their inability to see out the win while the temptation to decorate a wall 'Zinedine Zidane on Marco Materazzi style' was high. Looking back, what a buffoon I was to feel that way. Pep would have pulled me to one side for an act of such petulance.

When you strip it all back, no matter how much we want to destroy the bookmakers, betting is supposed to be a fun pastime. Being able to deal with defeats in a mature and philosophical way can certainly make us all better punters in the long run. No matter how much you want to put your head through a wall, a loss is not a disaster.

Gain some perspective. Go again. Tomorrow is another day.

I might not be able to dress like Guardiola, but I sure can start thinking like him.

With enjoyment rather than pressure to win at the forefront of my mind, I've found two angles to attack, one on Saturday and one on Sunday. Remember, whatever I tip, I back. We're in this together, comrades. Do check out the Profit & Loss record for full clarity on the results. Current returns are: +11

Dim the lights, it's time to see if Jones Knows...



Harry Kane grabs all the attention at Tottenham in terms of their attacking process but I'd go as far to say that Heung-min Son is the more important player for Jose Mourinho's side. His energy, skill and quality make Kane's life that little bit easier. Without Son, Kane wouldn't be the striker he is today.

When Son is in form, he's worth following in the goalscoring markets. No player has more touches in the opposition box and dribbles for Tottenham in the Premier League this season, highlighting the threat that he provides and the run you get for your money.

The streaky South Korean has scored four in his last three and should be fully charged for Mourinho's first home Premier League game in charge against Bournemouth - a team he scored twice against in the corresponding fixture last season. Eddie Howe's team are likely to be severely weakened in the area where Son likes to revel in with Simon Francis absent on the right side in the centre of defence.

The odds-on quotes for him to find the net look overpriced. I'm keen on doubling up Son with Derby striker Chris Martin, who rates as a value wager to strike against defensively vulnerable QPR.

Mark Warburton's side remain the only team in the top four tiers of English football without a clean sheet, therefore the argument for Derby to score is an obvious one and will be very popular with punters building accumulators across the country.

However, the angle to concentrate on when it comes to QPR is the area of the pitch where they conceded their goals. Through the spine of their defence, they are simply woeful and opposition strikers are offered up opportunities to increase their goalscoring numbers.

In their last eight fixtures, QPR have conceded a goal to an opposition attacking player that plays centrally. With that in mind, Martin should be in position to break his nine-game run without a goal and send a message to his manager that Wayne Rooney will have to work hard to get into this Derby side.

Sunday

Betting on football can be a bit of a science. Using formulas to come up with an angle is something I like to dabble with. One of my favourite 'Jones Knows' strategies is: counter attack team vs counter attack team = entertainment.

When a game like this occurs, Sky Bet's market of combining goals, corners and cards is certainly worth taking aim at.

Newly promoted Aston Villa will hold no fear heading to Old Trafford. Dean Smith is happy to push forward when playing on the road which usually equates to plenty of pressure on their own goal. They have faced 241 shots away from home this season - the most of any team in the Premier League.

Smith is likely to keep faith with attacking midfielder Conor Hourihane after his match-winning performance against Newcastle - an attacking move - which should ensure more space for United to work with on the counter attack.

0:29 Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings says they will have to be alert to nullify the threat of Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford on Sunday. Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings says they will have to be alert to nullify the threat of Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford on Sunday.

Much criticism has come the way of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team this season but at Old Trafford his team are a threat with the pace and quality they possess in their front three. It's no surprise to see them second in the table for the most fouls won with only Aston Villa drawing more fouls, further enhancing the case for a free-flowing game involving players playing at a high tempo. An end-to-end encounter is predicted, with corners, cards and goals.

So, for the bet to cop we need more than two goals, more than 10 corners and 40 booking points (10 for a yellow, 25 for a red).

