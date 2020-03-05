Giovani Lo Celso to score first at 14/1 - Jones Knows betting column

Giovani Lo Celso is tipped to have a big impact against Burnley

Me and the world's oldest living man, Robert Weighton, have a lot in common.

Yes, we probably both think of a "Happy Hour" these days as a nap opportunity, but more pertinently we both try to defy the odds - although one of us is heavily outperforming their 'expected data' than the other in that area. I could learn a lot from Bob, who was born in 1908 and turns 112 at the end of this month. What a warrior.

One of the greatest parts of being on the cusp of 112 must be the fact you have no enemies in the world. You've seen them all off.

I am not free of those shackles.

My main enemy in life landed one square on my chin last weekend. Those pesky bookmakers took three points off me with Bournemouth falling to a late equaliser to Chelsea meaning we were four minutes away from a juicy 4/1 winner while Jeff Hendrick forgot to pack his tackling boots as Burnley put on a timid showing at Newcastle.

The start of March always signifies an important showdown between me and the enemy. We strip to the waist, bring out the big weapons and lay it all on the line at the Cheltenham Festival, which kicks off on Tuesday. I had them screaming for mercy last year, taking them for 74 points of profit through my tipping pieces over the four days and I'm back this year across our platforms, publishing a daily column. Do join me.

Boosting the coffers ahead the greatest four days of the year is on my agenda this weekend. And I've got eyes on a silky Argentinian to help me.

When the awards are given out at the end of the season, Giovani Lo Celso is likely to clear up at the Tottenham ceremony.

That says a lot for Spurs' stodgy season, considering Lo Celso had only played a full 90 minutes once before January.

When Jose Mourinho took the reins it was not obvious how the creative playmaker would slot into a Mourinho team, yet, he's quickly become an integral player in the set up, playing in 15 of Tottenham's last 16 fixtures in all competitions. His performances have quickly made him a fans' favourite.

Amazingly, he's yet to record an assist or score in the Premier League but that should change in the coming weeks - with the goal drought hopefully ending this weekend against Burnley, live on Sky Sports at 5:30.

The thinking behind investing in his chances is around the likelihood of Mourinho playing him much higher up the pitch at the weekend rather than in his usual position in central midfield.

Mourinho is already without Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane for the Turf Moor trip while the Spurs boss has fresh injury concerns over two more players after Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn were forced off in the midweek penalty shootout defeat to Norwich. Lo Celso was Spurs' best player on Wednesday, undertaking a more advanced role where he dovetailed with Dele Alli in a false nine/No 10 position.

With the current injury issues, it's near certain that Lo Celso will be given a chance to showcase his talents in the exact same role again on Saturday.

Mourinho has said: "With his quality, with his personality, I think now [Lo Celso] can play everywhere. Everywhere. He can play number 10, number 8, double midfield player with Winks. He can play on the right side, on the left. He can play everywhere. I am so, so happy with him."

Against Norwich he found himself in more dangerous areas of the pitch, missing two great chances over the 120 minutes and generally being at the heart of the inventive play Spurs put together.

I'm desperate to get with him to have an influential performance this weekend. Spurs will see plenty of the ball in forward areas due to Burnley's liking for defending deep. So, the 14/1 for him to score first is certainly worth a tickle as are the chances of him registering two or more shots on target at 11/2.

