Jones Knows betting column: Barry Bannan to fire from outside the box at 14/1

Barry Bannan is backed to open the scoring from range at 14/1

What betting opportunities are out there? If anyone knows, Jones Knows.

Some say modern technology is ruining the world. Instant messaging is apparently making the youth of today socially incapable of holding conversations.

I disagree wholeheartedly. Talking via your mouth words is overrated. It saved the bookmakers this week.

On the way into the office to cover England's clash with Bulgaria, I rang a pal to discuss life. He's a keen punter and asked for my opinion on England's chances that night in Sofia. After their defensive mishaps of late I was convinced Gareth Southgate would be demanding a clean sheet first and foremost. "I'll be having a swing on England to win to nil," I confidently declared.

My advice was followed. He got on. And, in a game where finding a winner turned out pretty insignificant in the grand scheme of things, England won 6-0 and I slept well in the knowledge my betting account was a little healthier and my mate had also backed a winner.

However, my phone did not buzz that evening or the morning after. Bit rude, I thought. No 'cheers for the tip, pal'. I went to investigate. Turns out dictating 'England to win to nil' over the phone sounds incredibly similar to 'England to win 2-0'.

It's good to talk, apparently. Sigh.

Play Fantasy Football!

On the menu this weekend is a 14/1 poke in the Friday night game in the Sky Bet Championship and a Saturday double to attack. Remember, whatever I tip, I back. We're in this together, comrades. Do check out the Profit & Loss record for full clarity on the results. Current returns are: -9 pts.

Dim the lights, it's time to see if Jones Knows...

Cardiff vs Sheff Wed Live on

There aren't many sweeter left foots in the Sky Bet Championship than that of Barry Bannan's. Sheffield Wednesday's midfield maestro has been given further licence to get forward in central areas since Garry Monk took the job, peppering seven shots at goal from outside the box in four games since the former Swansea boss replaced Lee Bullen.

Bannan came close to opening his account for the season in the 1-0 win over Wigan before the international break when striking the bar from range. There is confidence in these parts that the 14/1 on offer for him to find the net from range against Cardiff is well worth taking.

A wand: Barry Bannan's left peg takes centre stage

Neil Warnock's men are accustomed to relinquishing possession in games and soaking up pressure before utilising their strengths on the counter and from set-pieces. They've averaged just 39 per cent possession this season - the second-lowest of any team in the league. This tactic of defending deep leaves them open to conceding shots from range and no side has conceded more goals (6) than Cardiff from outside the area. Bannan is likely to find space in the pocket to let fly from range - back to him to find the net at a price which has got me drooling.

1pt Jones Knows Double: Reading to beat Preston & Southampton double chance vs Wolves: 4/1

An angle I like to follow in football betting is following a team in their first home game after a manager has been sacked.

It's human nature that a change in leadership will enhance motivation levels and footballers are a prime example of this as performance and work-rate increase with a new man at the helm. From 29 mid-season managerial changes in the top-four tiers of English football since the start of last season, 17 teams have won their next home fixture, yielding a strong level stakes return profit, enhanced by Milwall's win over Leeds two weekends ago.

A change in atmosphere in the stands, where punters can become more forgiving and patient watching new ideas, is also a factor to consider.

Barry Bannan is backed to open the scoring from range at 14/1

That latter theory probably won't be the case within the fan-base at Reading on Saturday judging by the reaction of Mark Bowen's appointment - a man that was part of the structure that removed Jose Gomes then took his job.

However, Bowen is inheriting a talented squad that were doing many things right under the previous boss. Reading's 103 shots from inside the box is the third-highest in the Championship, only behind promotion favourites Leeds United and Fulham, plus, only Stoke City (5) have lost more games by a one-goal margin than the Royals.

1:15 Mark Bowen says he did not appoint himself Reading manager, despite stepping down as sporting director at the club to take the position. Mark Bowen says he did not appoint himself Reading manager, despite stepping down as sporting director at the club to take the position.

A little tweak here and there in order to boost confidence levels should get Reading moving in the right direction pretty fast, starting this weekend against Preston, who are punching above their weight this season. Alex Neil's side are well-organised but do lack imagination going forward, especially on the road where they were second best in their last away day against lowly rated Middlesbrough.

Double a Reading win up with the chances of Southampton avoiding defeat at Wolves.

The markets have priced this one up all wrong making Wolves such strong favourites at odds-on. When assessing the performance data and trusting my own eyes, there isn't much between these two teams despite what the odds and current league positions tell you.

On the road Southampton like to press and it results in pressure being put on the home team. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side rank fifth in the division for most shots from inside the box away from home and fourth for touches inside the opposition box. The Saints boss has yet to find the balance in terms of defensive cohesion but in Pierre Emile Hojbjerg and Oriol Romeu, they have a midfield base of strong proportions and an attacking unit full of creativity.

Southampton are in a false position in the Premier League, says Jones Knows

I'm expecting them to leave Molineux with a positive result against a Wolves team that aren't that reliable at short prices at home to bottom 10 teams having failed to beat Burnley, Huddersfield, Brighton, Watford and Newcastle over the past 12 months.

Fancy winning £250,000?

Yes. You can. It's winnable. Four players have won the jackpot this season already from just 14 rounds of Super 6. And remember, it's free to play!