League Two Team of the Month for August

To celebrate WhoScored.com's addition of full statistics and ratings for League Two we run through the team of the month for August from England's fourth tier...

Goalkeeper: Alex Palmer (Plymouth) - 7.77

West Brom loanee Palmer enjoyed a dream debut for the Pilgrims, earning a perfect 10 rating at Crewe courtesy of a clean sheet and nine saves. He produced a whopping 31 saves in total over August while adding another two clean sheets to his name.

Right-back: Dan McNamara (Newport) - 7.04

Arriving on loan from Millwall over the summer, 20-year-old McNamara has taken to the Football League in impressive fashion to help Newport go unbeaten in the league in August. The Welsh side have kept five consecutive clean sheets, with the right-back producing 16 tackles.

Centre-back: Ben Richards-Everton (Bradford) - 7.82

Another new signing in the XI, centre-back Richards-Everton has been superb since joining Bradford from Accrington, ranking among the league's top three players for both clearances (56) and aerial duels won (55).

Centre-back: Aaron Martin (Exeter) - 7.53

The sole representative from league leaders Exeter, Martin has played a pivotal part in the team conceding just three goals in their opening six matches, winning 30 aerial duels and blocking eight shots.

Left-back: Ryan Haynes (Newport) - 7.34

The second Newport defender in the side following five successive clean sheets, Haynes scored in the 2-0 win at Forest Green and registered the assist in a 1-0 victory over Plymouth.

Right midfield: Paul Lewis (Cambridge) - 7.29

Playing from the right and middle of the pitch last month, Lewis was a star turn for the U's, registering assists in three consecutive appearances as well as scoring twice in a 3-2 win over Scunthorpe.

Central midfield: Danny Mayor (Plymouth) - 7.37

Mayor's quality in possession was clear to see last month, completing 86.3 per cent of his passes and registering assists in comfortable victories over Crewe and Walsall. The midfielder netted in the 2-2 draw with Salford and completed the fourth most dribbles (17) in the league.

Central midfield: Ryan Watson (Northampton) - 7.40

Having made telling contributions against the likes of Port Vale, Swindon and Plymouth, Watson earns a spot courtesy of two goals, one assist and 20 tackles and interceptions combined over five appearances.

Left midfield: Bez Lubala (Crawley) - 7.43

Beryly Lubala (right) celebrates scoring for Crawley

Signing from Birmingham over the summer, 21-year-old Lubala has been an instant hit at Crawley, scoring in each of his first four appearances from the left-wing for the club, along with a winning goal to knock Norwich out of the cup. He mustered the most shots (27) in the division last month, completing 13 dribbles to boot.

Striker: James Hanson (Grimsby) - 8.89

The style of play from which Hanson flourishes may not be the prettiest but boy has it been effective so far. The 31-year-old has five goals and two assists to his name already, winning an astonishing 111 of 165 aerial duels after just six matches.

Striker: Danny Rose (Mansfield) - 7.97

Like Lubala, Rose scored in each of his opening four matches of the League Two season, notching five times in total and registering an assist over six appearances, whilst winning 76 aerial duels.