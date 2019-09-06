League One Team of the Month for August

Ivan Toney, Josh Hare and James Norwood all feature

To celebrate WhoScored.com's addition of full statistics and ratings for League One, we run through the team of the month for August from England's third tier.

WhoScored.com's League One August XI

Goalkeeper: Roberto Sanchez (Rochdale) - 7.03

Having avoided the drop courtesy of a fine finish to the previous campaign, Rochdale have picked up where they left off having lost just one of six matches, with young stopper Sanchez keeping clean sheets in three of his last four appearances.

Right-back: Josh Hare (Bristol Rovers) - 7.26

Breaking into the team following an injury to Mark Little, Hare has certainly staked a strong claim to keep hold of the right-back berth, registering two assists while completing 12 tackles and seven dribbles in just four starts.

Centre-back: Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich) - 7.49

Following on from their relegation from the Championship, Ipswich were likely to call upon youth players to step up and Woolfenden has done just that, winning 24 of 30 aerial duels and making 13 interceptions in five appearances.

Centre-back: Harry Souttar (Fleetwood) - 7.38

Making up a very young centre-back pairing, 20-year-old Souttar has been excellent since returning on loan from Stoke. The Scotsman scored one and assisted another at Peterborough and won 33 of 45 aerial duels last month.

Left-back: Joe Jacobson (Wycombe) - 7.51

Now 31, Jacobson remains a key outlet to the Chairboys from left-back and created the most chances in League One last month (20), as well as scoring from the spot against MK Dons.

Right midfield: Scott Fraser (Burton) - 7.53

Having played from both the right and centre of midfield this season, Fraser has enjoyed a superb start to the season, netting a hat-trick at Oxford and adding three assists to his treble of league goals to boot.

Central midfield: Callum Camps (Rochdale) - 7.69

It's been a blistering start to the campaign from 23-year-old Camps, who has two goals - as well as a double in the cup - and three assists to his name in the league already having started in both midfield and up front so far.

Central midfield: Marcus Maddison (Peterborough) - 7.67

Pinpointed as one of the top talents in the country outside of the top two leagues for some time now, Maddison has only bolstered that reputation this season. The Posh playmaker already has a league-high of five assists to his name along with three goals, meaning he has had a direct hand in more than any other player.

Left midfield: Alex Jakubiak (Gillingham) - 7.36

Having played across the Gills attack this season, Watford loanee Jakubiak scored two of his three goals from the left flank to earn a point against unbeaten Blackpool, registered an assist in the 5-0 rout over Bolton and completed 12 dribbles in five appearances.

Striker: Ivan Toney (Peterborough) - 7.60

Toney, 23, has been a hit since signing from Newcastle last season and his four goals so far this season - three of which have come from set-pieces - have all been set up by that man Maddison, firing off 22 shots in total.

Striker: James Norwood (Ipswich) - 7.79

The WhoScored.com player of the month for August, Norwood has made a big impact at Ipswich since his summer signing from Tranmere. The striker has scored five goals, registering one assist and attempting the most shots in the league (27) to fire the Tractor Boys to the top of the table.