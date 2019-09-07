European Qualifiers on Sky: Finland vs Italy and Spain vs Faroe Islands

Moise Kean, Alvaro Morata and Xherdan Shaqiri will be in action for Italy, Spain and Switzerland on Sunday, live on Sky Sports

Team news and previews ahead of Sunday's European Qualifiers, featuring Italy, Spain and more.

Finland vs Italy - 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football

Finland will look to Norwich striker Teemu Pukki to help them beat Italy

Finland team news: Markku Kanerva's side will have to make do without defensive midfield player Tim Sparv, who is suspended for this clash.

Italy team news: Italy will be missing banned Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti for this contest, although other than that, the visitors have a fully-fit squad from which to choose from.

Where to watch: Coverage starts on Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm; Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

What's the state of play? The top two in Group J go head to head at the Tammela Stadion on Sunday evening after both nations secured important victories on Thursday.

Finland edged past Greece 1-0 at home thanks to a second-half penalty from in-form Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki, while their opponents came from behind to see off 10-man Armenia 3-1 on the road thanks to two goals from Andrea Belotti.

However, after Roberto Mancini's men prevailed 2-0 when the two sides met in Friuli back in March, another three points on their travels on Sunday will put the four-time world champions well on their way to next summer's European championship.

Spain vs Faroe Islands - 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

Spain captain Sergio Ramos is congratulated after giving his team the lead vs Romania

Spain team news: Robert Moreno's team will have to make do without the services of Diego Llorente after the Real Sociedad defender was sent off against Romania last time out. Otherwise, the hosts have no injury problems to contend with.

Faroe Islands team news: Lars Olsen has a fully-fit squad to pick from after all his players came through unscathed against Sweden.

Where to watch: Coverage starts on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.40pm; Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

What's the state of play? Barring an enormous upset at El Molinon, this match should see Spain take another giant step towards qualifying for Euro 2020 with a win on Sunday night.

The home side already hold a sizeable five-point advantage over second-placed Sweden in the Group F standings after Thursday's results, when the three-time European champions overcame the late sending-off of Llorente to squeeze past Romania 2-1 in Bucharest.

As for the visitors, their 4-0 home loss to Sweden leaves them propping up the table with zero points to their name - and it would be a major surprise were that poor sequence not to continue in Gijon, especially given their 4-1 home loss to the same opponents back in June.

4:25 Highlights from the Group F European Qualifier between Romania and Spain Highlights from the Group F European Qualifier between Romania and Spain

Other matches on Sky

All other matches are live on Sky Sports Football via the Red Button, or the Sky Sports app.

Here's the full list:

Armenia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (2pm)

Georgia vs Denmark (5pm)

Romania vs Malta (5pm)

Switzerland vs Gibraltar (5pm)

Greece vs Liechtenstein (7.45pm)

Sweden vs Norway (7.45pm)

