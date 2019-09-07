France vs Albania: Anthem mix-up in Paris at European Qualifier

0:49 The wrong national anthem was played for Albania before they faced France The wrong national anthem was played for Albania before they faced France

In an embarrassing mix-up, the wrong national anthem was played for Albania before they faced France in a Euro 2020 Qualifier on Saturday.

Players looked bemused as they realised it was the wrong anthem - Andorra's anthem, according to UEFA's official website - with camera images showing angry Albanian fans making offensive gestures in protest.

France coach Didier Deschamps spoke with Albania coach Edoardo Reja as referee Jess Gil Manzano waited several minutes for the right anthem to be played at the Stade de France before starting the game, which was delayed by nearly 10 minutes.

4:28 Highlights of France’s Euro 2020 Qualifiers match against Albania Highlights of France’s Euro 2020 Qualifiers match against Albania

Then, when the correct anthem was about to be played there was another embarrassing incident as the stadium announcer apologised to "Armenia's fans" and called on fans to respect the "Armenia national anthem" before realising his glaring mistake and saying Albania.

France's next opponent is Andorra at home on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports.

France vs Andorra Live on

Deschamps offered a public apology over the anthem mix-up which resulted in a seven-minute delay as Albania would not start the match without the error being rectified.

"I apologised to the bench and the coach," Deschamps told a press conference.

"It's something that should not happen, but it happened. I understand the position of the Albanians and it is logical that we waited until the Albanians could have their anthem before that match."

Once the Euro 2020 Qualifier started, France eased to a 4-1 victory that keeps the world champions top of Group H on goal difference.