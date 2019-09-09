Super 6 £250,000 jackpot scooped for second week in a row - now £250k guaranteed next weekend

A late winner secured the £250,000 Super 6 jackpot prize on Saturday - and means another guaranteed £250k must be won this weekend!

Callum O'Hare's 91st-minute winner for Coventry City secured the win for Jason Hodges, but he faced an agonising 14-minute wait for the final game, Wycombe vs Lincoln, to finish before he could celebrate due to an extended period of injury time.

Jason's top-notch knowledge of the EFL secured him the prize, with the six featured games taken exclusively from the country's third and fourth tiers.

There were goals in abundance in the games chosen for this week's Super 6 round, with both teams netting in five of the six matches, and at least four goals scored in the three games at Coventry, Wycombe and Morecambe.

Following on from Ian Leggat from Leicester's £250k win last Saturday, there is now a guaranteed Super 6 hat-trick on the cards as for next week's round, the highest-scoring player will pick up £250k whether or not they score the full 30 points.

Jamie Vardy presented Ian Leggat with his cheque after his win of last weekend

