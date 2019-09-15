Charlie Nicholas' Premier League predictions: Bournemouth vs Everton, Watford vs Arsenal and more

Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of Premier League predictions

Charlie Nicholas is back with his latest Premier League predictions, including Bournemouth vs Everton and Watford vs Arsenal...

Will Arsenal secure a third Premier League win of the season? Former Arsenal and Scotland striker Charlie Nicholas is back with his predictions for this week's games...

This weekend's Premier League fixtures Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle

Manchester United 1-0 Leicester

Sheffield United 0-1 Southampton

Brighton 1-1 Burnley

Wolves 2-5 Chelsea

Tottenham 4-0 Crystal Palace

Norwich 3-2 Manchester City

Bournemouth vs Everton (Sunday, 2pm - Live on SSPL)

Watford vs Arsenal (Sunday, 4.30pm - Live on SSPL)

Aston Villa vs West Ham (Monday, 8pm - Live on SSPL)

Bournemouth vs Everton - Live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sunday, 2pm

We are looking at goals for both teams.

In reality, Bournemouth are strong at home and I am still not convinced with Everton. Marco Silva is always two bad results away from a crisis.

Normally, Everton start cold but they have started alright, although they have to win these football matches if we are to see an improvement.

Callum Wilson, Josh King and Ryan Fraser will all be fresh after the international break, so I will be going for a Bournemouth win here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Watford vs Arsenal - Live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sunday, 4.30pm

Watford will look to cause another upset and get off the mark. They like to get physical with Arsenal, so they may approach it this way again. With Quique Sanchez Flores coming in again, it will certainly boost the hosts. I liked him before, but he didn't play overly aggressive. He played quite technically.

Quique Sanchez Flores takes charge of Watford against Arsenal

How are Arsenal's struggles at the back capable of competing with the physical side? The midfield and attack should be strong enough - if Alexandre Lacazette is fit we will be firing.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Aston Villa vs West Ham - Live on Sky Sports Premier League, Monday, 8pm

This is a very good return set of fixtures. Manuel Pellegrini is a smart man, and he likes to get a nice balance.

Jack Wilshere and Mark Noble will be back in. People are far too excited about Declan Rice, with lots of mistakes and clumsiness there, as is the predictability with West Ham. They do look to have found a man with goals in Sebastian Haller, who poses a physical presence too.

Aston Villa have improved, but if they are playing at home, they need Jack Grealish to play 10-15 yards higher up the pitch, I keep saying it. He is a pass master but you want it in the opposition half and not near or on the halfway line. The combination of him and John McGinn is difficult for anyone to control. I like Wesley up front and I like what Villa have at the moment.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

