Tammy Abraham hailed by Frank Lampard after Chelsea hat-trick at Wolves

Frank Lampard heaped praise on Tammy Abraham after his hat-trick in a 5-2 win for Chelsea at Wolves in the Premier League.

Lampard has integrated youth players into his squad as he was faced with a transfer ban when taking over as manager, and they have repaid his faith in the opening five games of the season.

On Saturday, Abraham scored a wonderful hat-trick at Molineux - having scored twice in each of his previous two league games - with Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori adding to the tally.

And Lampard was thrilled with their efforts, telling Sky Sports: "I'm delighted to see [youngsters taking their chances] because it's not easy.

"Tammy is [looking the part] and that's work, having gone out on loan and scoring a lot of goals in the Championship, having a year in the Premier League and now I think he feels the responsibility of the Chelsea shirt as he should. The last three games speak for themselves.

"The only challenge for Tammy now is can he keep doing it? Can he get better and better because the way he's playing, he's a huge threat for us up front and there is competition within from [Olivier] Giroud and [Michy] Batshuayi so he needs to keep it at that level and get even better.

Terrific Tammy Tammy Abraham (21y 347d) has become the youngest ever Chelsea player to score a Premier League hat-trick, and is the youngest Englishman to do so in the competition since Raheem Sterling (v Bournemouth) in October 2015.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has become just the third player in Premier League history to score 2+ goals in three consecutive appearances aged 21 or younger, after Cristiano Ronaldo in December 2006 and Dele Alli in January 2017.

Tammy Abraham is the first player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick and an own goal in the same game.

Each of Chelsea’s nine Premier League goals this season have been scored by English players aged 21 or under - Tammy Abraham (6), Mason Mount (2) and Fikayo Tomori (1).

"Tomori had a great season in the Championship last year but this is a step up and he has absolutely taken to it and got an incredible goal today, which will be a huge memory for him going forward. It's time, the youngsters deserved their chances and they need to keep improving."

Thommo: Abraham getting better and better

The praise kept coming for Abraham on Soccer Saturday, with Phil Thompson enjoying his development at Chelsea.

Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham both scored for Chelsea on Saturday

"He was very, very good. His job is to score goals, but he also got involved in the rest of the game," he said.

"He got three goals, an own goal and cramp, so it was quite an afternoon for him! He was absolutely fantastic and led the line brilliantly. And he is just getting better and better."

Nuno: A bad performance

Wolves begin their Europa League campaign on Thursday and will go into it on the back of the heavy Chelsea defeat, with no wins yet in the Premier League this season.

Understandably, manager Nuno Espirito Santo was not happy with his side's display, telling Sky Sports: "It was a bad performance. We started the game well, pressing and creating good moments. The game changed with a goal, everything becomes harder and the team lost a little bit of concentration.

"Today we were beaten, Chelsea were better than us and we have to recognise that, congratulate Chelsea and move forward. Bad games can happen, but what is important is that we cannot repeat them. We have to react and become better."