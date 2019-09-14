Rangers 3-1 Livingston: Gers fight back to beat 10-man Livingston

Rangers celebrate after beating Livingston 1-0 at Ibrox

Rangers returned to winning ways as they came from behind to beat 10-man Livingston 3-1, but there was cause for concern as new signing Ryan Kent limped off with a hamstring injury.

A dominant first-half performance from Rangers, which yielded plenty of chances but no goals, ended with former loanee Kent limping off in the 41st minute after pulling up in the Livi half.

The visitors broke the deadlock from the penalty spot just two minutes into the second half, with Steven Lawless firing home after Lyndon Dykes had been tripped in the box by Scott Arfield.

Rangers winger Ryan Kent suffered a hamstring injury against Livingston at Ibrox

But Rangers hit back through a James Tavernier free-kick in the 55th minute before goals from Alfredo Morelos and substitute Brandon Barker - either side of Dykes' sending-off - wrapped up maximum points.

Rangers had the lion's share of possession in the early stages but, while there was some positive build-up play from the hosts, it took them 11 minutes to register the game's first shot.

The relentless home side continued to push for an opener and Sheyi Ojo had a good opportunity in the 23rd minute when he took the ball round visiting goalkeeper Ross Stewart but he could not keep it in play.

Steven Gerrard's side fought back to win against 10 men

And Rangers were dealt a huge blow in the 41st minute when Kent was unable to continue and replaced by new boy Barker.

Livi made a dream start to the second half as the referee pointed to the spot just over a minute in after Arfield fouled Dykes. And Lawless scored his third league goal of the season from 12 yards to put Gary Holt's men 1-0 up.

Livingston's Steven Lawless scores to make it 1-0 against Rangers

But Rangers hit back in the 55th minute when Tavernier's free kick from the left side evaded everyone in a packed box and went straight in.

And Rangers took the lead for the first time in the game in the 71st minute when Tavernier's corner was flicked on by Aribo and Morelos headed home from close range.

Livi were reduced to 10 men in the 73rd minute when Dykes was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Connor Goldson, and Rangers made it 3-1 six minutes later when Barker finished off a quick attack with a fine finish to mark his league debut with a first goal for the club.