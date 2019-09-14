Ryan Kent injures hamstring in Rangers' win over Livingston

0:41 Steven Gerrard says Rangers are yet to fully assess Ryan Kent's hamstring injury suffered against Livingston Steven Gerrard says Rangers are yet to fully assess Ryan Kent's hamstring injury suffered against Livingston

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard must wait to see how long Ryan Kent will be out of action after he was injured during their 3-1 win at home to Livingston on Saturday.

Kent, who joined the Gers from Liverpool on transfer deadline day in a deal worth up to £7.5m, impressed while on loan at Ibrox last season and was named PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year.

But he lasted only 41 minutes before coming off with a hamstring injury, to be replaced by fellow-summer signing Brandon Barker, who went on to score his first goal for the club.

The 22-year-old looks set to miss Thursday's Europa League game with Feyenoord, as well as the Scottish Premiership match with St Johnstone on September 22.

Kent will be properly assessed in the week and Gerrard admitted his absence will be a blow.

Ryan Kent lasted just 41 minutes of his first game for Rangers since joining on a permanent deal

"He has got a hamstring [problem] and we will look at that in the coming days and see how bad it is," Gerrard said after they came from a goal-down to beat Livingston.

"Hopefully it's not as bad, hopefully it's OK and it's not a really serious one. We will know in a couple of days.

"It's a blow for us - we wanted it to be all about Ryan today but it wasn't to be. But we have enough bodies and enough talent to cope without him."

Despite losing Kent through injury, Gerrard was pleased with the contribution made by his replacement.

"The plan was always for Ryan to go 60 and Brandon to go 30, and I put it on all my match-winners at half-time and said 'go-on - go and win us the football match', he told the Rangers website.

"I thought Brandon did really well and took his goal really well, and that will do his confidence good. Hopefully he can build on that."