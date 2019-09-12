Steven Gerrard unhappy with Scotland after Ryan Jack injury

0:41 Steven Gerrard is unhappy with the Scotland coaching team, after Ryan Jack returned to Rangers with a knee injury Steven Gerrard is unhappy with the Scotland coaching team, after Ryan Jack returned to Rangers with a knee injury

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has accused the Scotland coaching staff of being "careless" with Ryan Jack, as he picked up a knee injury on international duty.

The midfielder was sent home from the squad after his ongoing knee issue flared up and is a doubt for his team's game against Livingston on Saturday.

Gerrard said: "Unfortunately he was asked to do an 11k session two days after an Old Firm [derby], which made his knee flare up.

"So we have had to manage him, he has had to have a couple of procedures since.

"He did a light session with the physio [on Thursday] and we are hoping to get him into training tomorrow.

"I think it's just careless. You should never, ever do 11k two days after playing 90 minutes. That's the education I've had.

"It's a shame because he's missed the last five/six training sessions, so we'll have to build his fitness back up."

Gerrard revealed his fitness coach has since been in contact with the Scottish Football Association.

"Ryan's got a knee issue that he manages and he has done for a long time," he added.

Gerrard has said that he is "delighted" to get Ryan Kent back at the club

"The SFA are aware of that, their fitness coach is aware of that. I think everyone in Scotland watched the Old Firm and saw Ryan play 90 minutes. And then 48 hours afterwards, he did a double session."

The Scottish FA have said they will not comment on the issue.