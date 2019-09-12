Celtic captain Scott Brown: Social media makes verbal abuse easier

Celtic captain Scott Brown has spoken out against the rising abuse of footballers on social media

Celtic captain Scott Brown has criticised the rise of social media and how it has made abusing players easier.

Veteran midfielder Brown, 34, feels there is a simple reason for the growth in verbal abuse over the course of his career.

He said: "That's easy, social media - anyone can write what they want.

"Someone sitting in the house, who has probably never played sport, thinks they will drink a bottle of vodka and then go and write something online. It's easy enough done.

"You are always going to get a bit of stick - for me, it's about how you bounce back. You block those people out, you focus on your football, and you go out there and prove everyone wrong.

Brown believes the best way to respond is to prove people wrong on the pitch

"Abuse has happened over the last 12 years of my career. It's hard, it's sad and it shouldn't be happening.

"People can just shout and say what they want and think it's appropriate, it's always difficult not to react."

Celtic will be looking to continue their 100% start in the league and extend their lead over title rivals Rangers when they travel to mid-table Hamilton on Saturday.