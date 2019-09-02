Graham Dorrans and Joe Dodoo exit Rangers by mutual consent
Joe Dodoo's contract mutually terminated; Jake Hastie joins Rotherham on season-long loan; Jason Holt moves to St Johnstone on a deal until the end of the season
Last Updated: 03/09/19 6:38am
Rangers and Graham Dorrans have reached a mutual agreement to bring an early end to the midfielder's time at Ibrox.
The 32-year-old joined the Gers from Norwich on a three-year deal in 2017.
However, he was plagued by injuries during his time with the club and made just 23 appearances in two years - only three of which came under Steven Gerrard.
Rangers' agreement with Dorrans, who had been training with the youth team in recent weeks, is similar to one they struck with Kyle Lafferty earlier in the window.
Rangers had been keen to move fringe players on before the Scottish transfer window closed, and before Monday night's deadline the club also confirmed the departure of forward Joe Dodoo, whose contract was terminated by mutual consent.
Two players also left the club on loan as Jake Hastie, who arrived at Rangers from Motherwell earlier this summer, moved to Rotherham for the remainder of the season.
Elsewhere, midfielder Jason Holt joined St Johnstone on a loan deal until the end of the season.