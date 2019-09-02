Graham Dorrans and Joe Dodoo exit Rangers by mutual consent

0:24 Graham Dorrans leaves Rangers' training centre for last time after agreeing to leave the club by mutual consent Graham Dorrans leaves Rangers' training centre for last time after agreeing to leave the club by mutual consent

Rangers and Graham Dorrans have reached a mutual agreement to bring an early end to the midfielder's time at Ibrox.

The 32-year-old joined the Gers from Norwich on a three-year deal in 2017.

However, he was plagued by injuries during his time with the club and made just 23 appearances in two years - only three of which came under Steven Gerrard.

Joe Dodoo made 27 appearances for Rangers after joining in 2016

Rangers' agreement with Dorrans, who had been training with the youth team in recent weeks, is similar to one they struck with Kyle Lafferty earlier in the window.

Rangers had been keen to move fringe players on before the Scottish transfer window closed, and before Monday night's deadline the club also confirmed the departure of forward Joe Dodoo, whose contract was terminated by mutual consent.

Jake Hastie played just twice for Rangers after joining from Motherwell this summer, and has now joined Rotherham

Two players also left the club on loan as Jake Hastie, who arrived at Rangers from Motherwell earlier this summer, moved to Rotherham for the remainder of the season.

Elsewhere, midfielder Jason Holt joined St Johnstone on a loan deal until the end of the season.