Old Firm talking points after Celtic beat Rangers at Ibrox

Neil Lennon comes out on top against Steven Gerrard, while Odsonne Edouard shines again on the Old Firm stage…

Lennon outmanoeuvres Gerrard

Steven Gerrard had led Rangers to just one defeat in their last 18 games coming into the first Old Firm clash of the season but the Gers boss was outmanoeuvred by his counterpart Neil Lennon at Ibrox.

2:55 Celtic boss Neil Lennon was full of pride after after seeing his side beat rivals Rangers 2-0 in the first Old Firm clash of the season. Celtic boss Neil Lennon was full of pride after after seeing his side beat rivals Rangers 2-0 in the first Old Firm clash of the season.

Gerrard sacrificed width to accommodate a midfield three of Steven Davis, Glen Kamara and Ryan Jack but it backfired as the more advanced trio of Joe Aribo, Scott Arfield and striker Jermain Defoe were pressed quickly and afforded no space by Celtic's compact and robust midfield and defence.

Due to the hosts' lack of wide players, Celtic's full-backs were able to come inside and congest the edge of the box, shutting down any space for Defoe or Arfield to move, while Aribo looked uncomfortable whenever he was shunted out wide.

Celtic pressed Rangers from the first whistle, much like Gerrard's side did to their opponents at Ibrox last season and it was just as effective for the visitors here.

Morelos should have started

Hindsight will prove to be a wonderful thing for Gerrard but, following his match-winning exploits in midweek against Legia Warsaw, Alfredo Morelos has cause to feel upset at his demotion to the bench at Ibrox.

Alfredo Morelos started on the bench for Rangers

Defoe excelled in the final Old Firm fixture of the season last term while filling in for the suspended Colombian, and indeed last season's disciplinary issues may have played on Gerrard's mind, but he was smothered by the Celtic defence here.

Starting the more combative and powerful Morelos, able to work the channels and operate more effectively with his back to goal for runners in behind him would perhaps have yielded more success for Gerrard's side on this occasion.

Edouard thrives in the Old Firm

There was a certain feeling of inevitability once Odsonne Edouard had shaken off the Rangers defence and latched on to Mikey Johnston's through ball in the 32nd minute. His composure in front of goal has been a feature of his time at Celtic and he used that to devastating effect again at Ibrox.

Celtic's Odsonne Edouard slots home the opener

It was his fifth goal in seven Old Firm games and he was a constant source of danger for Celtic here.

His match-winning double in last season's Scottish Cup final against Hearts is further proof of his big-game mentality and it was vital for Neil Lennon and Celtic this weekend.

McGregor was lucky to stay on the pitch

Jordan Jones rightfully walked in stoppage time for a frustrated and reckless tackle on Moritz Bauer but Rangers have cause to feel aggrieved that Callum McGregor was also not shown his marching orders.

A late lunge on Scott Arfield in the first half merited at least a caution before referee Bobby Madden chose not to penalise a pretty poor act of simulation from the Celtic midfielder after the interval.

Callum McGregor catches Rangers' Scott Arfield

Does Tavernier miss Candeias?

Rangers skipper James Tavernier struggled to make an impression on the game at Ibrox and is yet to quite hit the heights of last season but can that be traced back to the loss of Daniel Candeias to Turkish side Genclerbirligi in the summer?

The pair formed an effective partnership on the right-hand side for Rangers with the Portuguese a willing worker and often providing cover for Tavernier's bursting forward runs.

2:44 Steven Gerrard admits his side's performance wasn't good enough as Rangers lost the first Old Firm derby of the season 2-0 at home to Celtic. Steven Gerrard admits his side's performance wasn't good enough as Rangers lost the first Old Firm derby of the season 2-0 at home to Celtic.

Candeias was especially useful in Old Firm encounters as his pace and work rate allowed Rangers to quickly transition from defence to attack and vice versa while constantly occupying Celtic's left-hand side up and down the pitch.

Has his move to Turkey inadvertently stunted Tavernier's ability to be a key part of Rangers attacks in these games?

Scott Brown roars back at Ibrox

The Celtic captain has been written off on more than one occasion during his career and struggled at Ibrox last season as he was overrun in his side's defeats but there was no sign of that on this occasion.

Celtic's Odsonne Edouard celebrates his goal against Rangers with his team-mates

Lennon said Brown "set the tone" for the game in Glasgow and that certainly looked the case. He crunched into tackles and stirred his team-mates throughout the match but he also embarked on lung-busting runs through Rangers' midfield and dropped deep into Celtic's defence to play out from the back and dictate the tempo for his side when needed.

As a collective Celtic pressed with aggression and Brown's energy in his own half, as his team congested key areas of the pitch, was key.

Rangers miss Ryan Kent

The hosts lacked creativity and any sort of spark at Ibrox - they missed what Kent brought them in these games last season.

Kent won the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year during his loan stint in Glasgow from Liverpool and played a vital role in setting up Ryan Jack's winner in December's Old Firm clash before nearly securing a point for his side at Parkhead in March with a fabulous solo effort.

Ryan Kent celebrates scoring an equaliser for Rangers at Celtic

Gerrard is keen to bring Kent back to the club but has been unable to do so during the transfer window. Jordan Jones was sent off after a late act of frustration here and Sheyi Ojo struggled badly at times after coming on as a half-time substitute.

With Daniel Candeias gone and Brandon Barker yet to get up to full speed, Rangers suddenly look short in wide areas, exactly where Kent could make a real difference.

Celtic's defence proves a point

Much maligned after a 4-3 defeat to CFR Cluj of Romania ended their Champions League aspirations, Celtic, and their backline in particular, almost had a point to prove at Ibrox.

Lennon has hit out at the "hysteria" which surrounded the club in recent weeks but the fact that £10m defensive signings Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo and Christopher Jullien had been left out of the vital qualifier against Cluj suggested there were issues at the back which needed to be addressed. The loss of Kieran Tierney to Arsenal over the summer also weakened the side.

Celtic celebrate at Ibrox

However, any fears over defensive frailties were proven to be unfounded against Rangers. Granted, the hosts were well below their best but Celtic offered them no encouragement in the 18-yard box.

Jullien was imperious in the air and looked every inch a £7m signing while Nir Bitton marshalled Defoe perfectly as Celtic clogged the edge of their box to great effect.

There will be sterner tests to come, including from Rangers as the season wears on, but this was an encouraging sign for Lennon, who will also be able to count on the returning Kristoffer Ajer after the international break.