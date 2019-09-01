Rangers 0-2 Celtic player ratings: Odsonne Edouard shines again as Rangers struggle

Celtic celebrate at Ibrox

How did Rangers and Celtic players fare in the first Old Firm clash of the season? Odsonne Edouard and Christopher Jullien shone for the visitors but Rangers struggled all over the pitch…

Rangers

Allan McGregor - 7

Blameless for the goals and kept Rangers in the match with two crucial saves in the second half from Olivier Ntcham and Hatem Elhamed as his team searched for an equaliser.

James Tavernier - 5

The Rangers captain failed to deliver any set-pieces that really tested the Celtic defence and he struggled to impact the game further up the pitch as he usually does. His passing let him down, much like the majority of his team-mates.

Hatem Elhamed of Celtic is challenged by Glen Kamara of Rangers

Connor Goldson - 5

His mistake led to Celtic's opening goal in the first half and he continued to put his team under pressure with wayward passes. Not his usual assured self.

Nikola Katic - 6

Was also guilty of poor distribution and, despite a couple of key tackles, looked shaken at times alongside Goldson.

Jon Flanagan - 6

Brought in for Borna Barisic and dealt with Celtic's attack reasonably well but failed to create anything going forward. Praised by Steven Gerrard after the match.

2:44 Steven Gerrard admits his side's performance wasn't good enough as Rangers lost the first Old Firm derby of the season 2-0 at home to Celtic Steven Gerrard admits his side's performance wasn't good enough as Rangers lost the first Old Firm derby of the season 2-0 at home to Celtic

Ryan Jack - 6

Has started the season in fine form but struggled to impose himself on the game quite as well. Assured in possession while his team-mates seemed to panic and prepared to get stuck in but could not change the outcome.

Steven Davis - 6

Has helped to dictate play for Rangers in recent weeks and was keen to get on the ball again here but struggled up against real pressure from the Celtic press.

Glen Kamara - 5

Another who struggled up against the Celtic press when he is usually so calm in possession. Fought well but communication seemed to break down when he got close to Joe Aribo and Jermain Defoe. Substituted at half-time.

Joe Aribo - 6

Has started his Rangers career brightly but this was not his finest game. Impressive in tracking back and working hard to combat the Celtic midfield but slack in possession and struggled to create in his more advanced role.

Celtic beat Rangers 2-0

Scott Arfield - 5

A mainstay of the two Rangers victories over Celtic at Ibrox last season, he could not get going here. He has looked tired in recent weeks after playing in the Gold Cup for Canada over the summer and his touch let him down.

Jermain Defoe - 5

Battled hard but looked out of sorts with Aribo and Arfield struggling behind him. Celtic were compact and narrow when Rangers got to the edge of their box and he found it difficult to find space.

Subs

Sheyi Ojo - n/a

Provided pace and width for Rangers that had been sorely lacking in the first half after coming on at half-time and had an effort saved by Fraser Forster but was let down by a couple of poor touches and his passing.

Alfredo Morelos - n/a

Introduced on the hour-mark and looked lively immediately but his barren run continues in this fixture. May feel unlucky not to have started the game after his match-winning exploits against Legia Warsaw in midweek.

Jordan Jones - 1

Sent off late on for a reckless tackle on Moritz Bauer which saw the Rangers winger leave Ibrox on crutches and looks set to rule him out of Northern Ireland's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Celtic

Fraser Forster - 7

He probably cannot believe how quiet an afternoon he ended up having. He was brought back into the team and mopped up Joe Aribo and Sheyi Ojo's efforts well but was rarely tested.

Celtic's Odsonne Edouard celebrates his opener against Rangers

Hatem Elhamed - 6

A fitness doubt ahead of the game but he composed himself well in his Old Firm debut. Rangers' lack of width made life easier for him but was resolute in his defensive duties.

Christopher Jullien - 7

Led Celtic's compact defence from the first whistle and threw himself at deliveries into the box to give Forster a comfortable afternoon. Our Sky Sports colleagues in the studio awarded him the Man of the Match and this was an impressive display from the Frenchman.

Nir Bitton - 7

Looked at ease in defence again alongside Jullien and marshalled Defoe well as Celtic overloaded the middle of the pitch from front to back to press Rangers and cut off space in their box. He was impressive until going off injured in the second half.

Bolingoli Mbombo - 7

He has come in for criticism after an underwhelming start to his Celtic career but was composed here after a few stray passes. He does seem more suited to attacking than defending but was measured when he had to be and offered cover as Celtic shored up their backline.

2:55 Celtic boss Neil Lennon was full of pride after after seeing his side beat rivals Rangers 2-0 in the first Old Firm clash of the season Celtic boss Neil Lennon was full of pride after after seeing his side beat rivals Rangers 2-0 in the first Old Firm clash of the season

Scott Brown - 7

Celtic's captain relishes these occasions. He was overrun in both games at Ibrox last season but was hugely influential here. Drove Celtic out of defence, at times bursting through the Rangers midfield. Neil Lennon said he "set the tone" for the game today, and that is true.

Callum McGregor - 6

A quiet game by his standards but formed part of an effective Celtic midfield that became stubborn in defence and was quick to press their Rangers counterparts. He was, however, perhaps lucky to stay on the pitch after a heavy challenge in the first half and an act of simulation in front of the referee Bobby Madden in the second half.

James Forrest - 6

So often Celtic's matchwinner, he was quiet here. Gerrard praised Flanagan after the match and he did do well to shackle Forrest going forward.

Ryan Christie - 6

Eager to get on the ball but just as keen in the press alongside his colleagues. He had the opening chance of the match from distance. He did not quite manage to influence the game individually as he can but was a key part of a strong Celtic team showing.

Michael Johnston - 7

Showed nous he perhaps lacked in this fixture last year. His interception and through ball helped set up Celtic's opener. He looked more at home and comfortable in this game here than he did last season.

Celtic's Odsonne Edouard slots home the opener

Odsonne Edouard - 8

Celtic's best player, alongside Jullien, and proved he is their main man for the big occasion once again with another Old Firm goal. He caused the Rangers defence problems all afternoon.

Subs

Moritz Bauer - n/a

A solid enough Old Firm introduction after his loan move from Stoke and was on the end of a poor tackle by Jordan Jones which saw the Rangers man ordered off late on.

Celtic's Jonny Hayes celebrates his late goal against Rangers making it 2-0

Jonny Hayes - 6

Only entered the fray with five minutes remaining but his pace and fresh legs sealed the three points for Celtic. He went on a bursting run on the counter attack and showed determination to finish after his first effort had been saved by Allan McGregor.

Olivier Ntcham - n/a

He was denied by a fantastic stop from McGregor but he looked dangerous and offered extra stability in midfield after Rangers had started to win more possession of the ball after the interval.