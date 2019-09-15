Willian urges Chelsea board to be patient with Frank Lampard

Willian wants Roman Abramovich to stay patient with Frank Lampard as Chelsea boss

Chelsea winger Willian has urged the Chelsea board to be more “like Manchester City and Liverpool” and have patience with Frank Lampard.

The Brazilian has now worked under four different permanent managers since his move to Stamford Bridge in 2013, plus interim boss Guus Hiddink, who was in place for six months during the 2015/16 season.

But Willian has now called for the Chelsea board to give Lampard time at the club, just like last season's Premier League champions and runners-up have done with Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

"Lampard was one of the best players at Chelsea and one of the best players in Europe," Willian said.

"The fans love him and he knows the club very well. I think now it's time to give more time to him. I've been at Chelsea six years and I've had five different managers already!

The winger has played four of Chelsea's five games under Lampard this campaign

"Maybe now it's time to give more time like Man City do, like Liverpool do, three or four years. That could be very important."

Lampard, who played 429 times for the club, has had a mixed start to his career as Blues manager, winning two, drawing two and losing one of his opening five league matches.

4:27 Phil Thompson was full of praise for both Tammy Abraham and Chelsea as they defeated Wolves 5-2 in a thrilling contest Phil Thompson was full of praise for both Tammy Abraham and Chelsea as they defeated Wolves 5-2 in a thrilling contest

The 41-year-old picked up his second victory as Chelsea boss on Saturday, beating Wolves 5-2 thanks to a Tammy Abraham hat-trick.

Willian played the full 90 minutes at Molineux and, despite a bid from Spanish champions Barcelona in the summer, he says he would like to extend his contract with the club beyond the summer.

He said: "From my side, I want to stay here. I know I only have one year left but I feel good playing for Chelsea.

1:13 Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo says it was a bad performance from his side who lost at home to Chelsea Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo says it was a bad performance from his side who lost at home to Chelsea

"I like playing for Chelsea. I have the affection with everybody, the fans, the people that work at the club.

"Maybe this will be at the end of the season. Now is not the time to think about it. I just want to play my football and to help the team this season."