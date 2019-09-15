Tammy Abraham says "this can be my season" after first Chelsea hat-trick

Tammy Abraham took home the match ball after his hat-trick

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has expressed his hope that “this can be my season” following his wonderful hat-trick in the 5-2 win at Wolves.

Abraham’s treble on Saturday saw him surge to the top of the Premier League scoring charts with seven goals, where he was subsequently joined by Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero.

The 21-year-old, who had gone into the game having netted back-to-back doubles in the previous two matches, is hoping his fruitful run of form can help him cement his place in Chelsea's first team.

Abraham told Chelsea's official website: “I’ve been working hard and hopefully this can be my season. It’s up to me to keep showing the gaffer (Frank Lampard) in every game and training session that I’m hungry and I want success.

“He told me at half-time to stay on and get the hat-trick so I believed and stayed focused. I’ve just got to be ready to take every chance that comes my way with both hands. I’m working hard and I’m just delighted to see that pay off with my goals [on Saturday] as well as the three points.”

Abraham was among a trio of young Chelsea academy graduates for whom it was a particularly good day – the others being defender Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount.

Terrific Tammy Tammy Abraham (21y 347d) has become the youngest ever Chelsea player to score a Premier League hat-trick, and is the youngest Englishman to do so in the competition since Raheem Sterling (v Bournemouth) in October 2015

Abraham has become just the third player in Premier League history to score 2+ goals in three consecutive appearances aged 21 or younger, after Cristiano Ronaldo in December 2006 and Dele Alli in January 2017.

Abraham is the first player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick and an own goal in the same game

Each of Chelsea’s 11 Premier League goals this season have been scored by English players aged 21 or under - Abraham (7), Mason Mount (3) and Fikayo Tomori (1).

England U21 international Tomori opened the scoring in the 31st minute with a superb strike from around 30 yards – his first Chelsea goal.

Abraham added: “I was thinking ‘don’t shoot, Fikayo’ but everyone is delighted for him. In training, he’s been trying it every day and smashing windows but [against Wolves] it paid off – it was a great strike.

“We (Abraham, Tomori and Mount) were the last people off the pitch because we were discussing how we’ve all scored in the same game for Chelsea. We’ve dreamt of that since we were little boys and we made it happen.”

Chelsea boss Lampard heaped praise on Abraham following the game, with the striker continuing to repay his manager for his faith.

He told Sky Sports: "Tammy is [looking the part] and that's work, having gone out on loan and scoring a lot of goals in the Championship, having a year in the Premier League and now I think he feels the responsibility of the Chelsea shirt as he should. The last three games speak for themselves.

"The only challenge for Tammy now is can he keep doing it? Can he get better and better because the way he's playing, he's a huge threat for us up front and there is competition within from [Olivier] Giroud and [Michy] Batshuayi so he needs to keep it at that level and get even better."

Analysis: 'Chelsea are exciting to watch'

Fikayo Tomori also helped Chelsea to a big win on Saturday

Speaking on Sunday Supplement, ESPN's Natalie Gedra said: "How many complaints have we heard from Chelsea fans about giving younger players a chance? Now you see the likes of Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount and they are ready for it.

"Chelsea are already pulling off very exciting things this season. It's entertaining to watch Chelsea. You see them making mistakes but correcting those mistakes.

"It's a learning process for Chelsea and the young players, but you see Abraham, he is a great finisher. He's good in the air, he's good with the ball at his feet and he's got a lot of pace. Mason Mount came back from the national team more confident and that reflects well on the club too. Chelsea are exciting this season."