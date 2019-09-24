Massimiliano Allegri to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United? European paper talk

Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly the primary candidate to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjær at Manchester Unitehd, if the club decide to sack the Norwegian coach

The transfer window is closed until January but there is still plenty of juicy news stories emerging across the continent, from potential managerial changes to contract extensions and potential signings for 2020.

Football Whispers are here to bring you the latest...

Italy

Manchester United have made former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri their primary candidate to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjær if the club decide to sack the Norwegian coach. (Tuttosport)

Fikayo Tomori is the next Chelsea academy graduate set for an improved contract. The centre-back has impressed this season and is expected to follow Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi in signing a new deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Chelsea will also open contract talks with Emerson after he established himself as the club's first-choice left-back. The Blues will offer the Italian international a five-and-a-half-year deal. (TuttoMercatoWeb)

Manchester United scouts have watched Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali on several occasions this season. The 19-year-old has been dubbed the 'new Pirlo' and would cost around £40m. (Calciomercato)

Spain

Raheem Sterling is a reported target for Real Madrid

Real Madrid are monitoring Manchester City star Raheem Sterling ahead of a potential move for the England international. (Mundo Deportivo)

Lionel Messi needed one training session to know Barcelona's 16-year-old winger Ansu Fati was a special talent. "He got my attention the first time I saw him train, but he has to go step-by-step," the Argentine said. "He has the potential to be very important but we have to help him." (Sport)

Ernesto Valverde does not feel under pressure despite Barcelona's poor start to the season. "Crisis? Football is like this. You go into crisis in three days and out in the same way. The best way for everything to be calm is to add six points in the next two games." (Sport)

Brazilian youngster Rodrygo, who joined Real Madrid this summer for £35m, has played just 90 minutes of football this season and is stuck in "no man's land" between the first-team and Real's B side. (AS)

France

Adrien Rabiot is reportedly unhappy at Juventus

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is unhappy with his lack of first-team football this season. Rabiot arrived on a free transfer this summer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain but has played just 27 minutes under Maurizio Sarri. (Soccer Link)

Germany

Borussia Dortmund scouts will monitor the progress of Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard this season ahead of a potential move next summer. (Sky Germany)