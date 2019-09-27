Euro papers: Mauricio Pochettino 'strongly considered' if Real Madrid sack Zinedine Zidane

Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with Real Madrid

The transfer window is closed until January but that doesn’t mean clubs across Europe aren’t scouting players, speaking to agents and putting the building blocks in place for future deals.

Which is why there is plenty of news and gossip emerging from across the continent. And Football Whispers are here to bring you the latest.

Italy

Real Madrid will strongly consider Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino if the La Liga giants opt to sack Zinedine Zidane. (CalcioMercato)

Juventus remain interested in bringing Manchester United star Paul Pogba back to Turin and could make an offer for the midfielder - who is unhappy at Old Trafford - in January. (Tuttosport)

After he turned down lucrative contract offers from clubs in Qatar, Mario Mandzukic is hopeful a move to Manchester United will materialise in the winter transfer window. The Red Devils were interested in the Croatian in the summer. (Tuttosport)

Marco Giampaolo will be sacked by AC Milan if the Rossoneri fail to beat Fiorentina this weekend. After five Serie A matches Milan sit 13th in the table. (Corriere dello Sport)

Former Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli has joined Maurizio Sarri's coaching staff and will work closely with Matthijs de Ligt in an attempt to mould him into the world's best centre-back. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Spain

Barcelona have made Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz their number one target for the 2020 summer transfer window. The 23-year-old is also wanted by Real Madrid and Liverpool. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona have been fined £265 by the Spanish FA for making an approach to Antoine Griezmann without the consent of Atletico Madrid. However, both clubs will appeal the decision. (Marca)

Germany

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness says the club will reconsider a move for Manchester City winger Leroy Sane in the new year. "We have to wait and see how his recovery is progressing. In January or February the new leaders will sit down and decide".

Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, who has been likened to Manuel Neuer, has turned down the opportunity to join RB Leipzig. The 22-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season. (Bild)

Turkey

Manchester City have added Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu to their list of defensive targets. The 23-year-old has filled the hole left by Harry Maguire in the Foxes' backline. (Fotospor)

France

Nice have started disciplinary proceedings against striker Lamine Diaby-Fadiga after the 18-year-old striker admitted to stealing a watch worth around £65,000 from Kasper Dolberg. (AFP)