Manchester City eyeing Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu - European Paper Talk

Caglar Soyuncu is a reported target for Man City

The season might only be a few weeks old but already clubs across Europe are plotting for the January transfer window.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Turkey

Manchester City are eyeing up Leicester City centre-back Caglar Soyuncu as Pep Guardiola looks to bolster his defensive options following injuries to Aymeric Laporte and John Stones. (Fotospor)

Spain

Barcelona will revive their interest in Chelsea winger Willian. The La Liga club had reportedly been keen on the Brazilian in the summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

After recording their first away win over the season by beating Getafe on Saturday, Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde revealed winger Ousmane Dembele might not be fit for their Champions League tie against Inter. The Frenchman missed the trip to Madrid as a precaution but might not be ready in time for Wednesday. "I don't know," Valverde replied when asked if the Frenchman would feature. "I wish that wasn't the case, but I can't say for sure." (Marca)

Eden Hazard was subbed off by Zinedine Zidane in the 77th minute

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane defended summer signing Eden Hazard after the Belgian came in for criticism in Saturday's goalless draw against rivals Atletico Madrid. "He doesn't lack much," the French tactician said, "just little things. We have to stick with him. He's done a good job, but we haven't had many chances." (Marca)

Italy

Liverpool are interested in signing Ajax winger David Neres, 22, as the Reds look to boost their attack. The Brazilian international can play on either flank. (Calciomercato)

Borussia Dortmund have joined the race to sign Brescia's highly-rated midfielder Sandro Tonali. The 19-year-old is also wanted by Juventus and Milan. (Calciomercato)

Juventus are desperate to attract Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier to Turin and will 'do anything' to convince the Belgian to sign. Juve defender Mattia De Sciglio could even be used as a makeweight. Meunier is out of contract at the end of the season and has been offered a new deal already. (Corriere dello Sport)

Could Thomas Meunier be lured to Juventus?

Napoli's attempts to renew the contract of Belgian striker Dries Mertens have hit a stumbling block. The forward shows no inclination to extend his deal with the Neapolitans and is reportedly courting interesting from the US, Saudi Arabia, China and Belgium. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes will return to Italy having fallen out of favour in France. The Argentine has been used infrequently by coach Thomas Tuchel and Juventus, Inter and Milan are all keen. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Germany

Bundesliga sides Schalke and Wolfsburg have both reportedly shown interest in out-of-work coach Jose Mourinho since the Portuguese was sacked by Manchester United last December. (SportBild)

France

Marseille were offered Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham this summer but sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta had no interest in the former Manchester City youngster as he wanted to sign Valentin Rongier instead. (La Provence)

Olivier Ntcham was offered to Marseille in the summer, according to reports in France

Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas has revealed he wanted to sign Rennes' teenage wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga but the 16-year-old's price-tag made a move impossible. "When I arrived in Marseille, I took a little time to watch Camavinga and it was impressive," the Portuguese said. "I asked Andoni (Zubizarreta) if we could make an offer, but he told me it was €40m so it will be difficult." (La Provence)

Former France coach Raymond Domenech has backed Laurent Blanc to replace under-pressure Lyon coach Sylvinho. (Le10Sport)

RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku has admitted he had to leave Paris Saint-Germain in order to secure regular first-team football. "The departure of young people? This is understandable," he said. "The young people realize that it's stuffy for them. Any player trained to the club dreams of imposing itself but in Paris it is not obvious. Some had their chance, some did not. I think I was patient, I tried. But I realized that for my career to take off, I had to go elsewhere." (France Football)

Sweden

The agent of Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has revealed the Swedish defender was wanted by Barcelona during the summer transfer window. (Sportbladet)