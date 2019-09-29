Eden Hazard and Kieran Trippier's contrasting nights in first Madrid derby

Eden Hazard and Kieran Trippier played in their first Madrid derby on Saturday night

​​​​​​​As Kieran Trippier showed signs he is fitting into Diego Simeone's mould, Eden Hazard struggled to make an impact in his first Madrid derby. Michael Hincks was at the Wanda Metropolitano to watch the duo in action as Atletico Madrid held city rivals Real Madrid to a goalless draw.

Trippier in the thick of it

The former Tottenham full-back has enjoyed his fair share of London derbies in the past, and he was heavily involved in his first taste of El Derbi action in the Spanish capital on Saturday night.

His evening was almost over after three minutes when Hazard backed into him and left the right-back needing treatment, but he shrugged off that early problem to continue his promising early-season form.

Kieran Trippier was tasked with marking Eden Hazard in the Madrid derby on Saturday night

It was a difficult balancing act, keeping tabs on Hazard while also serving as an attacking outlet out wide, but Trippier spun both plates admirably.

He kept Hazard quiet, at times dragging the Belgian back to do defensive work of his own, while Real left-back Nacho - booked in the first half - struggled to cope with Trippier's advances.

Trippier's night in stats Only Thomas Partey (97) touched the ball more times for Atletico than Trippier (78), who played one key pass and had two successful dribbles, while one cross from eight found a team-mate. Defensively, he made one tackle and three clearances. Per whoscored.com

The disappointment for Trippier will be that only one of his eight crosses found a team-mate, while the gaps he left when attacking could have been exposed by a more polished Real front line.

On another night, he could have got an assist, but on another night he could have perhaps been culpable for a Real goal on the counter.

However, just seven league games into life as a defender under Diego Simeone, it is clear he is getting to grips with the ways and methods of one of football's most demanding coaches.

Eden Hazard had defensive work to do with Kieran Trippier attacking down the right

Hazard off the boil

While Trippier is already endearing himself to the Atletico fans, Real's supporters will have to exercise patience with Hazard.

It is not a trait the Bernabeu faithful are known for, and while they will soon start to demand much more of their £88m man, there were signs again on Saturday night that Hazard is not yet at full fitness.

The Belgian looked off the pace throughout, and it was his misplaced pass which set Atletico on their way to their best chance of the first half, which Joao Felix sent wide.

Hazard's night in stats Hazard had zero shots, played two key passes with an overall passing accuracy of 77.5% - the lowest of any Real player. He is dispossessed twice, and had three bad controls - a joint match-high with Atletico's Vitolo. Per whoscored.com

Eden Hazard was subbed off by Zinedine Zidane in the 77th minute

His night ended in the 77th minute when he was replaced by James Rodriguez, having failed to get a shot away and recording one successful dribble to Trippier's two.

With a wealth of attacking options, particularly out wide, it will be intriguing to see how much game-time Hazard gets in the coming weeks as the former Chelsea star looks to regain his sharpness.

The Spanish press: 'Hazard never showed up'

'Is it time to say that Hazard isn't performing well enough?' asked Spanish paper Marca.

Marca journalist Journalist Ruben Jimenez said: "Eden Hazard is still waiting to explode. He's lacking pace, form and is still being afforded excuses. A player who cost 100 million euros needs to do more or, at the very least, something. He never showed up at the Wanda Metropolitano."

Hazard moved to Real Madrid from Chelsea in the summer for £88m

Sergio Santos Chozas, AS journalist, wrote: "A bad day at the office for the Belgian. Only managed to come up with one sparkling move, beating Savic in the first half. He's far from close to being fully fit, which hampers him when trying his classic diagonal runs looking for a shot."

La Liga: More than a three-horse race?

It's early days, of course, but La Liga's big three of Real, Atletico and holders Barcelona have not had it all their way so far this season.

Few could have predicted Granada would be in the mix in late September, but a win over Leganes saw them momentarily top the table on Saturday before Real's draw.

14 - Granada have won 14 points from seven #LaLiga games this season, their best ever start to a top-flight season. Outstanding#Granadacf @LaLiga pic.twitter.com/m5o4OZ8o3Z — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 28, 2019

Meanwhile, it could be Real Sociedad who occupy first come the end of the weekend.

Sociedad ran out 2-0 winners over Atletico a fortnight ago, and know victory at Sevilla on Sunday evening will see them leapfrog Real.

That will be no easy task as Sevilla look to close the gap themselves, but the early indications suggest a surprise name could still be challenging going into the New Year.