Martin Odegaard interests Manchester City and Arsenal - European paper talk

Spain

Arsenal and Manchester City are both interested in Martin Odegaard and could make an offer next summer. Odegaard has quickly impressed on a two-year loan at Real Sociedad from Real Madrid, who would demand around £55m for the Norwegian. (Eldesmarque)

Barcelona remain interested in Chelsea winger Willian and could offer the Brazilian a contract in January when his deal with the Blues will have only six months to run. (Mundo Deportivo)

Liverpool, Tottenham, Bayer Leverkusen, Valencia, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid were all interested in Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Dani Olmo this summer but were put off a transfer by the club's £35m valuation. (Marca)

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was whistled by Real Madrid fans and then brought off at half time of Los Blancos' 2-2 Champions League draw with Club Brugge. The goalkeeper was supposedly withdrawn at the break due to stomach problems. (Marca)

Real Madrid will send several scouts to watch Ajax trio Donny van de Beek, Hakim Ziyech and David Neres. The Liga giants were linked with Van de Beek in the summer as an alternative to Paul Pogba. (AS)

Qatari club Al Rayyan have held talks with Diego Costa over a potential transfer next summer. The striker has struggled since returning to Atletico Madrid from Chelsea in 2018 and has scored just six La Liga goals. (AS)

Italy

Massimiliano Allegri will not break his year-long sabbatical to take over at either Tottenham or AC Milan. The Italian coach, who is believed to be learning English, has been out of work since the summer after he left Juventus. (Corriere dello Sport)

Former Italy international Claudio Marchisio is expected to announce his retirement from football. The midfielder had been in talks with Rangers and Monaco, and clubs in China, but has decided to hang up his boots. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Andriy Shevchenko has not been offered the opportunity to replace Marco Giampaolo by AC Milan. "I love Milan but the club has not contacted me," the former striker said. "On a professional level I'm not thinking about Milan right now." (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona have also added AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek to their growing list of potential long-term Luis Suarez replacements. The Poland international only joined the Rossoneri in January from Genoa after a goal-laden start to life in Serie A. (Calciomercato)

France

Manchester United will continue to monitor the form of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele this season ahead of a move for the French striker next summer. The 23-year-old has become a priority for the Premier League side. (Le10Sport)

Chelsea are interested in 18-year-old Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile and could make an offer for the centre-back when their registration ban comes to an end next summer. (Le10Sport)

Former Leicester manager Claude Puel is expected to take charge of St Etienne and wants former Foxes assistant Jacky Bonnevay to join him at the Ligue 1 side. (Le Progres)

Germany

Bayern Munich were offered the chance to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City this summer but the Bundesliga club opted not to pursue a deal for the Brazilian and instead focused on Leroy Sane. (Sport Bild)

The Bavarians hope to sign Sane next summer and will also move for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz. If Bayern are unable to land Havertz they will look to make Philippe Coutinho's loan move from Barcelona permanent. (Sport Bild)