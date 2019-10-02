Christian Eriksen rejects new contract offer from Tottenham - European paper talk

Christian Eriksen is out of contract at the end of the season

Our friends at Football Whispers are here to round up all the latest news, views and gossip from across Europe.

Italy

Christian Eriksen has turned down another contract offer from Tottenham and hopes to secure a move to Juventus, Real Madrid or Manchester United when his current deal expires next summer. (CalcioMercato)

Lionel Messi would like Barcelona to make a move for Inter Milan forward and Argentine compatriot Lautaro Martinez. (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona scouts used their Champions League clash with Inter Milan to run their eye over Nerazzurri trio Milan Skriniar, Stefano Sensi and Martinez. (CalcioMercato)

Liverpool are the latest English club to be linked with Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai. The 18-year-old featured against the Reds in the Champions League on Wednesday and has also been linked with Arsenal. (CalcioMercato)

Spain

Barcelona have added Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Amer Gojak to their list of potential transfer targets. Scouts from the Liga club were at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday to watch Dani Olmo and the 22-year-old Bosnian. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid plan to improve their midfield in the January transfer window and have a shortlist that includes Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek and Rennes' 16-year-old Eduardo Camavinga. (Marca)

Los Blancos will look to offload Mariano Diaz in the winter transfer window and will also look to loan out former Manchester City youngster Brahim Diaz. (Marca)

Germany

Bayern Munich expect Manchester City winger Leroy Sane to be available at reduced price next summer as the Germany international will have just one year remaining on his contract. (Sport Bild)

Leroy Sane has been continuously linked with Bayern Munich

Werder Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt has ruled out leaving the club this season after he was named as a potential replacement for Lucien Favre at Borussia Dortmund. (Bild)

France

Paris Saint-Germain will offer Marquinhos a contract extension. The versatile Brazilian has become a vital component of Thomas Tuchel's midfield and the Ligue 1 side want to keep him at the club until 2023. (Le10Sport)

Holland

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek has ruled out leaving the Dutch club in the January transfer window. "I will end the year with Ajax," he said. "Maybe at one point in my career I would change clubs in the winter, but currently I won't do that." (Voetbal International)

Belgium

Dries Mertens could leave Napoli when his contract expires next summer: "At the end of this year I'll assess whether to renew my contract with the Azzurri or not," he said. "It's still too early. I'm not in a position to rule anything out." (Sport/Voetbalmagazine)