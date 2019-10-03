Manchester City charged by UEFA over fan behaviour against Dinamo Zagreb

Manchester City have been charged by UEFA

Manchester City have been charged by UEFA over the throwing of objects by fans during their Champions League match against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

The Croatian club have also been charged by European football's governing body for the same offence, as well as "acts of damages" during the match at the Etihad.

UEFA said the charges against the clubs would be heard at the UEFA control, ethics and disciplinary body's meeting on October 17.

Topless Zagreb fans during the Champions League match between Manchester City and Dinamo Zagreb

Dinamo's fans took their shirts off after City took the lead through Raheem Sterling in the 66th minute, and it appeared that some seats in their section of the ground were ripped out.

Neither UEFA nor City were able to offer immediate comment on the objects allegedly thrown by Blues supporters.

A City supporter also recorded a video of a Dinamo fan apparently making a Nazi salute.

City won the game 2-0 thanks to goals from Sterling and Phil Foden to ensure maximum points from their opening two Champions League group matches.

Greek club Olympiakos were also charged over a banner which UEFA alleges was racist during their match against Red Star Belgrade in Serbia on the same evening.