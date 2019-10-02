Raheem Sterling: Manchester City on the right path for Champions League glory

Raheem Sterling's goal broke Dinamo Zagreb's stubborn resistance

Raheem Sterling believes Manchester City are on the right path to Champions League glory.

The Premier League winners have fallen short in Europe in recent years but continued their winning start in this year's competition by beating Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 on Tuesday.

City now top Group C with six points from two games and, with back-to-back games against Atalanta to come, will be expected to continue making steady progress towards the knockout stages.

It is there the real challenges will come and, although Sterling accepts it could get tough, he feels they will have a chance.

The England forward, who scored City's first goal against the Croatians, said: "We know the teams we have in Europe, they are top opponents. It will never be easy to win it.

"We need to keep going. The most important thing is trying to qualify from this group. If we keep doing that, year in year out, the better chance we will have to win it.

0:52 Pep Guardiola wants Sterling to be even more clinical in front of goal despite the City forward scoring nine goals already this season Pep Guardiola wants Sterling to be even more clinical in front of goal despite the City forward scoring nine goals already this season

"We just need to progress to the group stages and think about it later. We just need to keep focus.

"There are more games coming up and we know they are going to be difficult. So we just need to keep going. We go to the weekend now and we need to focus on that."