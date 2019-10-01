Kevin De Bruyne to miss Manchester City's clash with Dinamo Zagreb with groin injury

Kevin De Bruyne picked up the injury against Everton

Kevin De Bruyne has been ruled out of Manchester City's Champions League clash against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday with a groin injury.

City say the Belgian picked up the injury in the win over Everton at the weekend and he missed their training session on Monday.

After a series of tests, he will play no part in his side's second Group C fixture at the Etihad on Tuesday. No time frame has been given for his return.

0:21 Charlie Nicholas explains what makes De Bruyne is a special player Charlie Nicholas explains what makes De Bruyne is a special player

A City statement said: "Kevin De Bruyne suffered a groin injury in the win over Everton and will miss tonight's game against Dinamo Zagreb.

"The extent of his layoff depends on how well he responds to the rehabilitation programme overseen by the club's medical staff.

"Everyone at City wishes Kevin a speedy recovery and we all look forward to seeing him back in blue soon."

De Bruyne has enjoyed an excellent start to the season after missing much of last year's campaign due to injury.