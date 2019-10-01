Premier League Power Rankings: Leicester full-back Ricardo Pereira top
Last Updated: 01/10/19 10:14am
Leicester right-back Ricardo Pereira topped the chart this week after scoring for the second game running during the Foxes' 5-0 victory over 10-man Newcastle on Sunday.
Team-mate Jamie Vardy (No 8) was also among the goals after a two-game drought, netting twice with customary precision at the King Power Stadium.
But Manchester City players dominated the list of top performers after a 3-1 win at Everton, with goalscorer Riyad Mahrez (No 2), Bernardo Silva (No 3), Kevin De Bruyne (No 7) and Sergio Aguero (No 9) making the top 10.
Arenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (No 4) maintained his goal-per-game ratio with a controversial leveller in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford after VAR overturned an offside flag to award his goal.
Trent Alexander-Arnold (No 5) continued his gradual ascent up the chart after attempting a match-topping 114 passes and eight crosses during Liverpool's laborious 1-0 win at Sheffield United.
Meanwhile, Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson (No 6) and Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn (No 10) were among the goals as both sides drew 2-2 against West Ham and Burnley, respectively.
A raft of full-backs topped their club's rankings, including Pereira, Alexander-Arnold, Enda Stevens at Sheffield United and Aaron Cresswell at West Ham.