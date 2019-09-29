Leicester 5-0 Newcastle: Jamie Vardy scores twice for Foxes

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's 5-0 home win over Newcastle United in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's 5-0 home win over Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Leicester moved up to third in the Premier League after romping to a 5-0 victory over 10-man Newcastle on Super Sunday.

,Ricardo Pereira scored for the second game in a row to put the Foxes ahead in the 16th minute.

But it was the dismissal of Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden in the 43rd minute for a reckless tackle on Dennis Praet that paved the way for a dominant second-half display from Leicester.

Man Utd vs Arsenal Live on

Jamie Vardy fired past Martin Dubvraka in the 54th minute before Paul Dummett deflected into his own net, and then Vardy headed in from Marc Albrighton's cross.

Wilfred Ndidi added a late fifth as Leicester secured their fourth win from their last five Premier League games and heaped more pressure on Newcastle manager Steve Bruce.

Player ratings Leicester: Schmeichel (6), Chilwell (7), Pereira (8), Soyuncu (7), Evans (7), Ndidi (8), Tielemans (8), Praet (7), Barnes (7), Perez (6), Vardy (8)



Subs: Albrighton (6), Choudhury (5), Gray (5)



Newcastle: Dubravka (4), Dummett (4), Schar (4), Lascelles (4), Krafth (4), Hayden (2), S. Longstaff (4), Almiron (3), Atsu (4), Muto (3), Joelinton (4)



Subs: Ki Sung-yueng (4), Carroll (5), Yedlin (5)



Man of the match: Youri Tielemans

How Leicester surged to victory

Leicester hardly appeared to miss the injured James Maddison, who had started their previous 21 Premier League games, as they controlled the first half.

Ricardo Pereira opened the scoring in the 16th minute when he drove forward from right-back, carried to the edge of the box and then finished with a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

Leicester pressed for a second and both Ben Chilwell and Dennis Praet saw shots blocked on the line.

2:34 Jamal Lascelles was critical of Newcastle's performance, describing it as 'terrible' and 'not acceptable' Jamal Lascelles was critical of Newcastle's performance, describing it as 'terrible' and 'not acceptable'

Newcastle struggled to create any clear openings, and their task was made more difficult when Hayden was shown a straight red card for catching Praet with a high tackle shortly before half-time.

Leicester took advantage of the dismissal in the second half with three goals in 10 minutes.

Team news With James Maddison ruled out with injury, Dennis Praet started for Leicester.



Javi Manquillo, Jetro Willems and Jonjo Shelvey dropped out of the Newcastle side as Emil Krafth, Yoshinori Muto and Sean Longstaff all started

Vardy beat Dubravka at his near post in the 54th minute before Dummett deflected in a cross from Praet to make it 3-0.

Vardy then added another in the 64th minute as he headed home from Albrighton's cross. Newcastle hardly got out of their own half and they conceded a fifth in injury-time when Ndidi fired in.

Opta stats

Since Brendan Rodgers' first game in charge in March, Leicester have won 31 points - only Liverpool (49) and Man City (43) have picked up more in this period than the Foxes.

This was Steve Bruce's joint-heaviest ever defeat in the Premier League, alongside losing 2-7 vs Chelsea in January 2010 and 0-5 vs Man City in April 2011 as Sunderland manager.

Newcastle failed to land a shot on target in a Premier League game for the first time since December 2018 vs Fulham (0-0).

What the managers said

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers: "It was a very good performance in lots of aspects. You've got to defend well, our pressing was good, there was a hunger in our game.

"We showed all elements today. We had possession, we moved it quick, we were a threat on the counter. It was a good demonstration of how to play against 10 men. Sometimes you can give away too much space but the payers managed it well. Overall we scored fantastic goals and we kept a clean sheet which is important for us. Overall it's a great day for us."

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce: "It was totally unacceptable. We have a following of supporters who have come here in their thousands. The way they supported us was typical of them but we have to give them more to shout about. The red card makes it difficult but you have to have more hunger. The deflection makes it a tough afternoon but certainly we didn't do enough, it was one of those horror shows."

Man of the match - Youri Tielemans

Tielemans might not have got on the scoresheet, but he was as impressive as any of Leicester's players. He had four shots, 11 crosses (six more than any other player), and was heavily involved in the final third as the home side dominated the game.

What's next?

Leicester face a trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool next Saturday (3pm) while Newcastle host Manchester United on Sunday (4.30pm), live on Sky Sports.