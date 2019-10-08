Bastian Schweinsteiger announces retirement from football

Bastian Schweinsteiger will end his playing career with Chicago Fire

Bastian Schweinsteiger has announced his retirement from football.

The 35-year-old played 121 times and scored 24 goals for Germany after making his debut as a 19-year-old in 2004, and was part of the squad that won the World Cup in 2014.

At club level, Schweinsteiger played 500 times for Bayern Munich, where he won eight Bundesliga titles, seven German Cup titles and the Champions League in 2013.

The midfielder moved from Bayern Munich to Manchester United in 2015, where he won the FA Cup and the League Cup before signing for Chicago Fire in 2017.

In a statement on his Twitter account, Schweinsteiger said: "Dear fans, the time has now come, and I will be finishing my active career at the end of this season.

The Time has now come: I would like to thank both, you and my teams @FCBayern, @ManUtd, @ChicagoFire and @DFB_Team and of course @AnaIvanovic and my family for their support!



— Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) October 8, 2019

"I would to thank both you and my teams FC Bayern, Manchester United, Chicago Fire and the German national team.

"You made this unbelievable time possible for me! And of course, I would like to thank my wife Ana Ivanovic and my family for their support.

"Saying goodbye as an active player makes me feel a little nostalgic, but I am also looking forward to the exciting challenges that await me soon.

"I will remain faithful to football. Many, many thanks for the time we spent together, I will always have a special place for you in my heart! Yours, Basti."