David De Gea: Everything at Man Utd is going wrong in 'worst period'

David De Gea did not hold back in his assessment of Manchester United's current plight, saying "everything is going wrong" in the worst perod since he joined the club.

The goalkeeper gave a damning assessment of United's form, on the back of a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United on Super Sunday, a result which leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in 12th, with just nine points from eight games.

De Gea echoed Solskjaer's call for improvement after labelling the club's current plight the worst of his eight-year spell in Manchester.

Asked what is going wrong, De Gea told Sky Sports: "Everything. I think a lot of things need to improve. They were the better team today.

"I don't know what to say, really. Just keep trying, keep fighting, keep improving every day. It's a hard moment for us, a difficult moment, but we are United and we need to keep fighting."

Asked if it was the worst period since he joined the club in 2011, De Gea said: "Yeah. Probably the worst time, most difficult time, since I've been here. I don't know. I don't know what is happening. Come on, we cannot score even one goal in two games. Sorry to the fans."

United succumbed to a second-half strike from Premier League debutant Matty Longstaff at St. James' Park as their winless away record stretched to a dismal 11 games.

United are 12th with just nine points from eight games

"We will keep fighting for sure, we will come back, but at the moment we are in a difficult situation. It's a hard moment for us. The most difficult time since I've been here. I don't know why or what is happening.

"The team needs to step up. We have some big injuries but that's no excuse. We are Manchester United, we need to keep training hard, fighting and winning games."

Sky Sports' Gary Neville:

'Their recruitment has been woeful for many years and they've been all over the place in terms of different styles of managers who are bringing in players. They now need to fix the style, fix a way of recruiting and go and get the players. They got three in the summer of the right type, they've done OK so far but they need another five or six.

'The board need to hold their nerve. They're responsible for this with poor recruitment, poor selection of managers, going with them and then pulling off them. They've also gone for different styles of managers, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now taking the club in a completely different direction.'

