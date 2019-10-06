Newcastle United 1-0 Manchester United: Matty Longstaff strikes on Premier League debut

2:16 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's 1-0 victory over Man Utd at St. James' Park FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's 1-0 victory over Man Utd at St. James' Park

Matty Longstaff scored on his Premier League debut as Newcastle piled more misery on Manchester United with a 1-0 victory at St James' Park on Super Sunday.

Local lad Longstaff applied the finishing touch at the end of a counter-attack midway through the second half with a crisp low drive that secured Steve Bruce - on his 400th game as a Premier League manager - his first victory over the club he used to captain at the 23rd attempt.

The 19-year-old's dream debut goal condemned Manchester United to yet another away defeat as their winless run on the road stretched to an alarming 11 games.

The defeat leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side languishing in 12th in the Premier League and in the midst of their worst start to a season in 30 years, while Newcastle climb out the relegation zone up to 16th after Bruce's first home win since taking charge.

Player ratings Newcastle: Dubravka (7), Yedlin (7), Schar (7), Lascelles (7), Clark (7), Willems (7), Almiron (7), M. Longstaff (8), S. Longstaff (7), Saint-Maximin (8), Joelinton (6).



Subs: Carroll (6), Krafth (n/a), Atsu (n/a).



Man Utd: De Gea (6), Dalot (5), Tuanzebe (6), Maguire (5), Young (5), McTominay (5), Fred (5), Pereira (5), Mata (5), James (5), Rashford (5).



Subs: Rojo (5), Greenwood (5), Chong (n/a),



Man of the Match: Matty Longstaff

How Longstaff became the local hero

With senior first-team members Paul Pogba, Victor Lindelof and Jesse Lingard out injured, Newcastle seized the opportunity to set the tone from the first whistle with an industrious display in the North East rain.

The visitors could not cope with the pace and power of Allan Saint-Maximin, who had a couple of glimpses of the Manchester United goal, before Longstaff beat David de Gea all ends up with a thunderous, dipping volley only to be denied by the crossbar.

Miguel Almiron spurned a gilt-edged chance to open his Newcastle United account

The chances kept on coming for Newcastle. Fabian Schar glanced a header onto the roof of the net on the half-hour mark before Miguel Almiron spurned a glorious chance to open his Newcastle account when he hesitated in getting a shot away and allowed Harry Maguire to intervene with a last-gasp block.

Andreas Pereira registered Manchester United's first shot on target on 39 minutes before Schar nearly turned a Diogo Dalot cross into his own net, but the best chance of the half for either side fell to Maguire, who headed wide from a corner from six yards in first-half stoppage time.

Andy Carroll made a nuisance of himself from the bench in the second half

As was the case in the first half, Manchester United saw plenty of the ball but lacked the necessary incision needed to make the breakthrough, while at the other end their problems were compounded by the introduction of Andy Carroll, who sent a bullet header over the bar within 10 minutes of entering the fray.

Matty Longstaff scored on his Premier League debut as Newcastle beat Manchester United

And just as the peripheral figures of Daniel James and Marcus Rashford threatened to swing the game in their side's favour, Newcastle scored the goal their industrious performance warranted.

Saint-Maximin and Jetro Willems lead a charge, driving into the final third where the ball was rolled into the path of Longstaff, and he rifled a low shot beyond De Gea that sent St James' Park into raptures and Newcastle on their way to a priceless victory.

Man Utd misery continues

Man Utd have won just nine points from their eight Premier League games this season - their lowest total after the first eight games of a league season since 1989-90 (8 pts).

Man Utd are winless in their last eight away league games (D3 L5) - their longest such run in the top-flight since September 1989 (11 games).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won his first nine away games in all competitions as Man Utd manager, since then he's won none of his last 11 (D4 L7).

What the managers said...

3:51 Steve Bruce praised the response of his players to last week's heavy defeat by beating Manchester United at St James' Park. Steve Bruce praised the response of his players to last week's heavy defeat by beating Manchester United at St James' Park.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce told Sky Sports: "When you lose badly everyone comes under the pump. Thankfully we responded and for a young kid to make his debut and blast one in from 20 yards is something else. I've waited something like 20 years for a result against Manchester United. I'm delighted for everybody. What we needed was a response after last week and that was there for everyone to see.

"All you can do is answer your critics by getting a result. We knew this run was going to be difficult. I hope this is the turning point. I know I'm not going to be everyone's cup of tea but the nonsense that flies around is insulting. Hopefully this helps the cause."

5:15 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said confidence is low amongst his squad and concedes they have a long road ahead after their 1-0 loss at Newcastle. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said confidence is low amongst his squad and concedes they have a long road ahead after their 1-0 loss at Newcastle.

Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told Sky Sports: "We missed quite a few key players but that's no excuse. The players worked hard and ran their socks off but at the moment we're in a place we're not used to. Some of the boys lack a little bit of composure and we don't create enough chances to win a game of football.

"Luckily for us it's now the international break. We get time to evaluate what's gone on over these eight games. We will sit down, hopefully we'll get a few players back. It's my responsibility. I need to sort their heads out. Young boys lacking confidence - they need some help from experienced players and staff."

Matty and Sean Longstaff spoke to Sky Sports after the final whistle - and the beaming brothers left the pundits with smiles on their faces too after this interview...

3:10 Matty Longstaff said he's Matty Longstaff said he's

What's next?

Man Utd vs Liverpool Live on

After the international break, Newcastle travel to Chelsea on Saturday, October 19, at 3pm. Manchester United host rivals Liverpool on Renault Super Sunday at Old Trafford on Sunday October 20, live from 4pm on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off 4.30pm.