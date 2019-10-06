Matty and Sean Longstaff revel in 'dream' winner over Manchester United

3:10 Matty and Sean Longstaff were beaming after the final whistle - watch the interview that left the Sky Sports pundits with smiles on their faces too Matty and Sean Longstaff were beaming after the final whistle - watch the interview that left the Sky Sports pundits with smiles on their faces too

Matty Longstaff celebrated his "dream" Premier League debut alongside brother Sean following his winner in Newcastle's 1-0 victory over Manchester United.

Matty became the youngest Newcastle player to score on his Premier League debut, firing from range past David de Gea to send St James' Park into delirium and secure all three points for the Magpies.

Speaking to Sky Sports alongside older brother Sean, a beaming Matty said: "Last night you go to bed dreaming of this but you never think it's going to happen. I'm over the moon - I'm speechless.

"I found out yesterday after training when the XI was read out. I was getting ready to go and do extra shooting thinking I wasn't playing. Butterflies started to go yesterday and looking forward to going out, to do it was even better. It's a big thing and I was buzzing.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights as Manchester United slip to another defeat at Newcastle

"I just thought hit and hope and luckily it's hit the back of the net and I've run away celebrating. It's more hit and hope than placement. Can't really describe it - running away to the fans and cheering, it's a surreal feeling.

"They (my parents) have probably had a few drinks, all my family are up there - it might not be too easy to get them home but looking forward to seeing them all."

The Longstaff brothers embrace at full time

Sean full of praise for little brother

Sean Longstaff, who played the full 90 alongside his brother, handed Matty the man-of-the-match award, praising his 'outstanding' performance.

"I'm over the moon for him," said Sean. "If I'm being honest, he's been unlucky to be out of the team. But today he's been a breath of fresh air."

The Longstaff brothers both played the full 90 minutes against Manchester United

"It was great, you look how lively he is, he gets around the pitch and makes my job much easier. Usually he's bouncing around the house but last night he was the quietest I've ever seen him. He was outstanding and deserves all the credit he's going to get.

"It's massive. Last week was unacceptable but it was one game, you have to move on from it but it's a great response from everyone. It's been a tough week in training but the stadium was packed. Another great day and I'm just over the moon for him and the team."

And while Matty admits he thought his brother was the standout player of the match, he accepted the accolade from his brother. "I thought he was the best player but I'll take it," he said.

2 – Matty Longstaff (19y 199d) has become the second youngest player to score a @premierleague winning goal against Manchester United, older than only Jermain Defoe (19y 62d) who did so for West Ham back in December 2001. Dreamland. #NEWMNU pic.twitter.com/yOdCfdkmVM — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 6, 2019

'He plays with a smile on his face'

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce praised his matchwinner and was more than happy he gave the teenager a chance in the first team.

He said: "For a young kid to make his debut against Man United and blast one in from 20 yards is something else, mind you, and I'm delighted for him.

"I said in the week that since China I've said, 'who is this kid?' He stands out with his ginger hair but he plays with a smile on his face and a wonderful enthusiasm. You've seen it on the telly now. He lights up your day and I thought 'why not give him a chance? He's 19 years old, let's see what he can do?' I'm delighted for him."

Steve Bruce praised the response of his players to last week's heavy defeat by beating Manchester United at St James' Park

'Brothers work perfectly together'

The Sky Sports pundits were also smitten by the two brothers' post-match interview - as well as their performance on the pitch.

Gary Neville said: "As a United fan it's a painful day but I got goosebumps. There's a perception about football players these days thinking just about the money, the cars, but that interview brings it all back to what a young player dreams of. The beam on his face is unbelievable. It's the thrill of why we all love football."

1 - Steve Bruce has registered his first managerial win over Manchester United, with this his 23rd game against them in all competitions. Overdue. #NEWMNU pic.twitter.com/h8TA2G38pB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 6, 2019

Graeme Souness praised the way the two brothers worked together and complimented each other on the pitch.

"In the first half Matty was fabulous," said Souness. "He belonged there. He looked confident on the ball. Both are lovely strikers of the ball - they complemented each other. Sean's more elegant and Michael Carrick-like but Matty's technical too. I think we're doing them a disservice if we describe them as being too different. They both look like they have Premier League quality."

Jamie Redknapp agreed that the two "worked perfectly together" and have helped Steve Bruce recover from a difficult week following Newcastle's 5-0 defeat to Leicester.

"I'd say Matty's a bit more tenacious; Sean seems to have a lot of time on the ball," said Redknapp. "They work perfectly together. A lot of credit must go to the manager after what must have been the most difficult week in his managerial career. Newcastle deserved it."