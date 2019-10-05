Premier League reports and highlights - matchday eight
Highlights of every Premier League game this season will be shown on the Sky Sports website and app
Last Updated: 05/10/19 5:49pm
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester - Match report and highlights
James Milner scored a 95th-minute penalty to keep up Liverpool's winning run in extraordinary fashion with a 2-1 win over Leicester.
Milner stepped up to send Kasper Schmeichel the wrong way from the spot after Sadio Mane was fouled in the Leicester area by Marc Albrighton. The victory extended Liverpool's winning run to 17 Premier League games.
Brighton 3-0 Tottenham - Match report and highlights
Aaron Connolly scored twice on his first Premier League start as Brighton increased the pressure building on Mauricio Pochettino, thrashing Tottenham 3-0 at the Amex Stadium.
Tottenham came into the game low on confidence already following their 7-2 midweek mauling at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, but their problems deepened in only the third minute when goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who was subsequently stretchered from the field after suffering a nasty arm injury, gifted Neil Maupay Brighton's opener.
Norwich 1-5 Aston Villa - Match report and highlights
Aston Villa secured their first away points of the season with an emphatic 5-1 win over Norwich at Carrow Road.
Wesley put the visitors on course for victory with a first-half double.
Burnley 1-0 Everton - Match report and highlights
Jeff Hendrick's 72nd-minute strike heaped further pressure on Marco Silva as Burnley secured a 1-0 win over 10-man Everton at Turf Moor.
Seamus Coleman was sent off for a second bookable offence (56) to hand the Clarets the initiative, and Hendrick met Ashley Westwood's corner to volley home the winner as Everton's weakness at set-pieces was once more exploited.
Watford 0-0 Sheffield United - Match report and highlights
Watford remain bottom and without a win in the Premier League this season after a turgid 0-0 draw with Sheffield United.
Arsenal vs Bournemouth - Sunday, 2pm
Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published shortly after full-time on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
Man City vs Wolves - Sunday, 2pm
Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published shortly after full-time on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
Southampton vs Chelsea - Sunday, 2pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League
Southampton vs Chelsea is live on Super Sunday from 1pm; Kick-off 2pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Newcastle vs Manchester United - Sunday, 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League
Newcastle vs Man Utd is live on Super Sunday from 4pm; Kick-off 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
How to watch Premier League highlights on Sky Sports Digital
Anybody in the UK can watch highlights for free on the Sky Sports app or the Score Centre app on your iPhone or Android. To watch the highlights on the Sky Sports App, download the app: