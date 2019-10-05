Premier League reports and highlights - matchday eight

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Leicester in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Leicester in the Premier League.

James Milner scored a 95th-minute penalty to keep up Liverpool's winning run in extraordinary fashion with a 2-1 win over Leicester.

Milner stepped up to send Kasper Schmeichel the wrong way from the spot after Sadio Mane was fouled in the Leicester area by Marc Albrighton. The victory extended Liverpool's winning run to 17 Premier League games.

Aaron Connolly scored twice on his first Premier League start as Brighton increased the pressure building on Mauricio Pochettino, thrashing Tottenham 3-0 at the Amex Stadium.

Tottenham came into the game low on confidence already following their 7-2 midweek mauling at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, but their problems deepened in only the third minute when goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who was subsequently stretchered from the field after suffering a nasty arm injury, gifted Neil Maupay Brighton's opener.

Aston Villa secured their first away points of the season with an emphatic 5-1 win over Norwich at Carrow Road.

Wesley put the visitors on course for victory with a first-half double.

Jeff Hendrick's 72nd-minute strike heaped further pressure on Marco Silva as Burnley secured a 1-0 win over 10-man Everton at Turf Moor.

Seamus Coleman was sent off for a second bookable offence (56) to hand the Clarets the initiative, and Hendrick met Ashley Westwood's corner to volley home the winner as Everton's weakness at set-pieces was once more exploited.

Watford remain bottom and without a win in the Premier League this season after a turgid 0-0 draw with Sheffield United.

Follow the action with our dedicated live blog.

