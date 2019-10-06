Manchester City 0-2 Wolves: Adama Traore double stuns Premier League champions

2:58 Man City slip to shock loss to Wolves Man City slip to shock loss to Wolves

Adama Traore's second-half double helped Wolves stun Manchester City 2-0 to leave Liverpool eight points clear at the top heading into the international break.

The warning signs were already there for City after a flat first-half performance but Nuno Espirito Santo's decision to move Traore through the middle was a masterstroke and the winger scored twice on the counter-attack (80 & 90+4).

David Silva did strike the woodwork for City with the scores at 0-0 but Pep Guardiola's side created little as they failed to score at home for the first time in 45 Premier League matches and succumbed to their first home defeat since losing to Crystal Palace in December.

For the first time this season, Liverpool are now favourites to win the Premier League with Sky Bet.

Meanwhile, this was a timely result for Wolves, who were recording their first Premier League away of the season in a performance full of defensive cohesion and superb counter-attacking.

Player Ratings Man City: Ederson (6), Walker (5), Otamendi (4), Fernandinho (5), Cancelo (5), Rodrigo (6), Gundogan (6), D.Silva (6), Mahrez (5), Aguero (5), Sterling (6)



Subs: Jesus (6), Zinchenko (6), B.Silva (7)



Wolves: Rui Patricio (8), Boly (9), Coady (8), Saiss (7), Dendoncker (8), Joao Moutinho (8), Vinagre (8), Traore (9), Neves (8), Cutrone (6), Jimenez (8)



Subs: Bennett (8), Jonny (7)



Man of the match: Adama Troare

What's next?

Manchester City are back in action after the international break with a trip to Crystal Palace, live on Sky Sports. Meanwhile, Wolves host Southampton.