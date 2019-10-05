West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace: VAR drama secures Eagles late win as they go fourth

2:54 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's win at West Ham in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's win at West Ham in the Premier League

Crystal Palace beat West Ham 2-1 and moved up to fourth in the Premier League after VAR overturned Jordan Ayew's disallowed goal late on at the London Stadium.

A sensational team goal from West Ham saw Sebastian Haller put the hosts ahead in the 54th minute but a Patrick van Aanholt penalty (63) levelled things after Declan Rice was penalised for handball.

But VAR took centre stage in the 86th minute after Ayew's strike was ruled out for offside, although it was unclear whether it was for the forward or Martin Kelly. The decision went to a review and, after checking both players, it was overturned and the winning goal for Palace was given.

The victory sends Crystal Palace into fourth place, with Roy Hodgson finally winning his first away game at West Ham at the seventh attempt. West Ham's six-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League comes to an end and they drop one place into sixth.

