Premier League reports and highlights - matchday seven

Harry Kane's winner relieved the pressure around Tottenham after a tough week

A goalkeeping howler from Dean Henderson gifted Liverpool a 16th straight Premier League victory as they saw off Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane.

The Premier League leaders looked out of ideas in the face of a thorough examination from the Blades but were handed three points when on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper Henderson allowed Georginio Wijnaldum's volley to squirm through his legs and across his goal line on 70 minutes.

Burnley twice came from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa in a dramatic Premier League encounter at Villa Park.

VAR got involved to rule out John McGinn's first-half goal, but they took the lead through Anwar El Ghazi before Jay Rodriguez's equaliser. McGinn finally found the net 10 minutes from time, only for Chris Wood to level inside two minutes.

Jorginho and WIllian took advantage of two errors as Chelsea beat Brighton 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to give Frank Lampard his first home league win as manager.

The hosts struck twice in the second half, the first from the spot after Adam Webster was caught in possession and fouled Mason Mount, before Willian added a late second when Dan Burn deflected his shot in.

Tottenham overcame Serge Aurier's first-half red card and a comical Hugo Lloris error to grind out a brave 2-1 win over Southampton.

Tanguy Ndombele relieved some of the pressure on the hosts on 24 but Lloris' howler handed Danny Ings an equaliser 15 minutes later, only for the 10 men of Tottenham to retake the lead through Harry Kane before half-time and they then hung on for victory.

Aaron Cresswell's 74th-minute strike secured West Ham a hard-earned point from an entertaining 2-2 draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Andriy Yarmolenko shocked the hosts 10 minutes in but they soon equalised through Josh King, and took the lead for the first time courtesy of Callum Wilson's strike a minute before half-time. But the Hammers took home a point courtesy of Cresswell's strike.

Wolves climbed out of the relegation zone with a 2-0 victory over Watford at Molineux, deepening Quique Sanchez Flores' side's troubles at the bottom of the Premier League table in the process.

Matt Doherty fired the hosts ahead from Pedro Neto's cross and they doubled their lead when Morgan Gibbs-White's header hit Daryl Janmaat and went in.

Luka Milivojevic scored on his 100th Crystal Palace appearance as Norwich were beaten 2-0 at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles captain netted his first goal of the season from the spot to set the hosts on their way, and Andros Townsend sealed victory in injury-time for their third win of the campaign.

