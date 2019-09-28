Aston Villa 2-2 Burnley: Sean Dyche's men take point in dramatic encounter

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's 2-2 draw with Burnley in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's 2-2 draw with Burnley in the Premier League

Burnley twice came from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa in a dramatic Premier League encounter at Villa Park.

The controversy started early on when John McGinn had a 25th-minute goal disallowed by VAR for offside against Conor Hourihane, before Anwar El Ghazi put Aston Villa (33) ahead eight minutes later.

Burnley pulled themselves level when Jay Rodriguez (66) nodded home, before McGinn (79) found the net for the second time to put Aston Villa back in front. But 92 seconds later, Chris Wood (81) cancelled that out with another header to seal an away point for the visitors.

The result does little to change the two teams' Premier League standings, with Burnley actually dropping to 10th after results elsewhere, while Aston Villa remain 18th with five points.

Anwar El Ghazi celebrates putting Aston Villa ahead in the first half

How Burnley came back twice

It was an even start at Villa Park with both sides going close in the opening 15 minutes. McGinn directed a header just over the crossbar before Wood did the same at the other end, glancing a fine Erik Pieters cross wide. The 'anything you can do, I can do' theme continued not long after, with Nick Pope sending a Hourihane free kick onto the post before Dwight McNeil also found the upright with his wonderful set-piece delivery.

Player ratings Aston Villa: Heaton (6), Guilbert (7), Engels (6), Mings (6), Targett (6), McGinn (8), Nakamba (6), Grealish (7), Hourihane (6), Wesley (6), El Ghazi (7).



Subs used: Taylor (6), Trezeguet (6), Davis (n/a).



Burnley: Pope (6), Lowton (6), Tarkowski (7), Mee (7), Pieters (6), Hendrick (6), Westwood (7), Cork (6), McNeil (6), Barnes (6), Wood (7).



Subs: Rodriguez (7), Brady (n/a).



Man of the match: John McGinn.

Aston Villa scored for the first time in the 25th minute - but it was disallowed for offside. Hourihane whipped a cross into the area and McGinn fired the ball home from close range. But as the teams set up for the restart, VAR reviewed the goal and ruled it out, with Hourihane offside by a shoulder. The tight call prompted boos from the home fans, who have not had a happy time with VAR this season.

But they were redeemed eight minutes later with a sensational finish from El Ghazi. McGinn picked out Frederic Guilbert down the right-hand side with a lovely floated pass, before the right-back produced a similarly fine cross into the area for El Ghazi, who flicked a strong foot at it to send it past Pope.

Team news Aston Villa made two changes from last weekend. Neil Taylor and Trezeguet dropped to the bench, being replaced by Matt Targett and Connor Hourihane. The pair were also two of the three players who survive from the midweek Carabao Cup win, along with John McGinn.

For Burnley, named the same starting XI that beat Norwich 2-0 last Saturday.

The second half was punctuated with injuries and fouls, but also saw three of the four goals, and Burnley equalised for the first time in the 66th minute.

Barnes held the ball up well on the left, but as El Ghazi tried to defend him, he fell into the arm of Pieters. But the left-back picked up the loose ball, delivering a cross before also going down under pressure from Guilbert, with Rodriguez hammering a header past former team-mate Tom Heaton. After an injury stoppage, El Ghazi was eventually replaced by Trezeguet.

Chris Wood equalised for Burnley 92 seconds after Aston Villa had gone ahead

Thirteen minutes later, and McGinn scored a wonderful goal that would stand. Trezeguet darted past Pieters down the right before pinging a cross for the incoming McGinn on the left of the area. He then sent a thunderous shot goalwards, which took a nick off the legs of Pope on the way through.

But the lead did not last long as 92 seconds later Burnley equalised for a second time.

Aston Villa's defenders stood off Matt Lowton at the top right corner and he was allowed to float a cross into the area. Wood then rose high in the middle of the defensive line to divert the ball home and score his third goal in his last two Premier League games.

What the managers said

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith: "It's another frustrating afternoon because it's another game we probably should have won. We dominated the first half, played really well and I was really pleased with how we adapted with Jack [Grealish] playing a little bit higher.

"We had one [goal] disallowed by centimetres I think, then we've got a good goal and had a number of chances after. Unfortunately, we didn't get the second goal which I think we deserved in that first half.

"I don't think we started the second half too well, it was a little bit scrappy but we've got to be better at stopping crosses. Two crosses have cost us goals today."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "It was an interesting one, that's for sure. It was a game of four very good crosses and very good finishes but other than that, it was a bit of ding-dong in many different ways - the feel of the game, the emotion and the crowd were up for it. It was a tight game, there wasn't a lot in it and a draw probably is about right.

"I thought we kept the ball well in the second half, we changed it at half-time and we'll assess [Jack] Cork's shoulder and see how that is. I thought the change in formation, the tactical change and the players' delivery of that was very good and of course the mentality after they go in front to come back.

"Overall, it's another good point away from home in the Premier League."

Man of the match - John McGinn

Once again, Scotland international McGinn shone for Aston Villa. Theoretically, he scored twice and both were fine finishes, with the first only ruled out because of Hourihane's offside. He deserved to be on the scoresheet and his celebration highlighted his delight.

But perhaps a true reflection of how he played was how often he was fouled, particularly in the first half, but he still managed to create for his side, showing how important he is to Aston Villa's season.

Opta stats

Aston Villa have already dropped eight points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, more than any other side.

Burnley have lost only one of their last nine top-flight meetings with Aston Villa (W3 D5 L1).

Jay Rodriguez scored for Burnley in the league for the first time in 2758 days, since netting for the Clarets against Crystal Palace in the Championship on March 10 2012.

What's next?

Aston Villa will travel to fellow newly-promoted side Norwich next Saturday in the Premier League. As for Burnley, they welcome Everton on the same day before the international break.