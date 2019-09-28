Bournemouth 2-2 West Ham: Aaron Cresswell strikes again to earn point for Hammers

3:00 Highlights from Bournemouth's draw against West Ham in the Premier League. Highlights from Bournemouth's draw against West Ham in the Premier League.

Aaron Cresswell's 74th-minute strike secured West Ham a hard-earned point from an entertaining 2-2 draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The Hammers took the lead when Andriy Yarmolenko struck his third Premier League goal in four games (10), but Bournemouth levelled when VAR overturned referee Stuart Attwell's on-field decision to rule out Joshua King's finish for offside (17).

The Cherries completed the turnaround 29 seconds into the second half through Callum Wilson's seventh goal in as many matches against West Ham, before Nathan Ake's strike for the hosts was correctly ruled out for offside.

But Cresswell, on target last weekend in his side's 2-0 win over Manchester United, had the final say, hauling the Hammers up to third in the table by firing home from Felipe Anderson's pull-back.

Player ratings Bournemouth: Ramsdale (7), S. Cook (6), Ake (6), Rico (6), Stacey (7), Lerma (6), Biling (7), H. Wilson (6), King (7), Wilson (6), Solanke (6).



Subs: Groeneveld (6),



West Ham: Fabianski (6), Cresswell (7), Fredericks (6), Ogbonna (6), Diop (6), Rice (6), Noble (7), Fornals (6), Anderson (7), Yarmolenko (8), Haller (7).



Subs: Roberto (6), Wilshere (6), Lanzini (7).



Man of the match: Andriy Yarmolenko.

How Hammers earned battling point

"I don't know where to start," said Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, whose side now sit seventh after a thrilling contest that included 30 attempts on goal.

"It was another game with so much to talk about but ultimately I'm left with a feeling of disappointment. We had a chance to go 3-1 up, so it's two points dropped."

Joshua King slots in Bournemouth's first-half equaliser after 17 minutes

Callum Wilson was guilty of missing the gilt-edged chance that Howe referenced, denied by West Ham's substitute goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez, having been put through by his namesake Harry Wilson - but a point apiece was a fair reflection of a contest that was open from start to finish.

In blustery conditions on the south coast, it was a strike of real quality that broke the deadlock after just 10 minutes. The impressive Yarmolenko continued his scoring streak by collecting the ball, after Sebastien Haller's brilliant control and pass, to curl a trademark strike beyond Aaron Ramsdale.

Team news Both managers reverted back to the same starting line-ups from their last Premier League outings.



The biggest news came in the way of the substitutes, with Ryan Fraser missing from Bournemouth's list of replacements through illness while Simon Francis returned after nine months out.



Manuel Lanzini was back on the bench for the Hammers, replacing Carlos Sanchez in the matchday squad.

But the visitors' lead lasted all of seven minutes as a well-worked corner involving Harry Wilson and Diego Rico resulted in Ake setting up King for a simple finish beyond Lukasz Fabianski.

Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis immediately flagged for offside, but, upon VAR review, the decision was overturned with King fractionally behind the last defender.

Bournemouth's Callum Wilson celebrates with team-mates after scoring his team's second goal

West Ham were denied the chance to restore their lead on the stroke of half-time when Ramsdale saved superbly from Anderson's acrobatic effort.

By then, Lukasz Fabianski had been replaced by Roberto in the West Ham goal after pulling up with a thigh injury, and the Spaniard - on his first league appearance since April 2018 which came for Espanyol - was picking the ball out of his net immediately after the restart.

Attwell played a good advantage after Dominic Solanke was fouled in the build-up, before King set up Callum Wilson for a pinpoint finish at the near post, becoming the first Bournemouth player to score in four consecutive Premier League games.

Nathan Ake was denied a goal with Dominic Solanke standing in an offside position

Howe saw his side denied a third when Solanke was deemed to have been in an offside position when Ake struck via Rico's corner, but Callum Wilson ought to have then put the game to bed.

Roberto's save from point-blank range proved pivotal as West Ham levelled barely 90 seconds later, with Cresswell's shot deflecting past Ramsdale from Anderson's pull-back.

Opta stats

Bournemouth are unbeaten in six Premier League matches against West Ham United (W3 D3 L0) since losing 1-0 in August 2016.

West Ham are unbeaten in six away Premier League games (W3 D3), after losing seven of the eight before that (D1).

Josh King has had a hand in 56 Premier League goals for Bournemouth (44 goals, 12 assists), seven more than any other player (Callum Wilson next on 49).

Man of the match: Andriy Yarmolenko

Yarmolenko is making up for lost time - having now netted three goals in his last four Premier League games, one more than he managed in his previous 11 (two).

The Ukrainian missed much of last season through an Achilles injury, but he was the stand-out performer, opening the scoring with a strike that was a carbon copy of his finish against Manchester United last weekend.

Andriy Yarmolenko fires West Ham into the lead after 10 minutes

The former Dynamo Kiev wideman also played his part in levelling with his cross being worked back by Anderson for Cresswell's crisp finish.

